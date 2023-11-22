Savannah Chrisley is 'freaking out' over parents' legal update. What's next for the Chrisleys?

Savannah Chrisley is sharing news about her parents' legal appeal with her fans.

Chrisley's parents, "Chrisley Knows Best" stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, were indicted on federal fraud charges in 2019, and reported to prison in January.

On Tuesday, Nov. 21, Savannah Chrisley took to Instagram to give an update about their appeal.

“I am freaking out. As you know, we are spending Thanksgiving a little different this year, because I wasn’t going to fake it. I wasn’t going to do the traditional Thanksgiving we’re always used to, but I got a call this morning and the appeals court has granted our oral arguments. So, I literally was sobbing," she said. "It is one step closer to getting mom and dad home."

Oral arguments are a stage in the appeals process, though more than 80% of appeals are decided in the written stage, according to UnitedStatesCourts.Gov, a site maintained by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts on behalf of the Federal Judiciary.

During oral arguments, both sides of a case present details before a three-judge panel. The appellate judge will issue a decision either before or after the oral argument.

"It's just amazing," Savannah Chrisley added while she played CeCe Winans' song “Goodness of God” in the background.

In the video, Savannah Chrisley noted that oral arguments, which are open to the public, will begin the week of March 25.

"We get to go and argue why mom and dad should be home, so God is good. Thanksgiving win!" she said.

In the caption, Savannah Chrisley said she will "never stop fighting" for her parents.

"Oral argument in an appellate court represents a critical moment in every case," she wrote. "The briefs are written, and the panel may already be leaning towards a decision. Oral argument, therefore, is an opportunity to cement the panel’s decision in your favor, or perhaps your final chance to save your case!!"

Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to their respective prisons in January after they were found guilty of fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Todd Chrisley was originally set to serve 12 years and Julie Chrisley, seven years. However, on Sept. 8, the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that Todd Chrisley will be released on Jan. 22, 2033, two years less than his original sentence, and Julie Chrisley will be released on Oct. 19. 2028, which is 14 months less than her original sentence.