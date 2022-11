Todd and Julie Chrisley will appeal after ‘difficult’ prison sentencing, attorney says

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s attorney says the couple will appeal following their sentencing on Nov. 21.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” stars’ family attorney Alex Little said in a statement to NBC News that the couple is planning to appeal after the two had a “difficult day” after they were convicted of bank and tax fraud.

“Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family. But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions,” Little said on Nov. 22. “Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead.”

Bruce Morris, an attorney for Todd Chrisley also told NBC News via email, “An appeal is planned.”

In June, the USA Network stars were found guilty of fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy to defraud the United States by a federal jury in Atlanta.

On Nov. 21, Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while his wife, Julie Chrisley, received a seven-year sentence.

U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said in a press release that the couple conspired to defraud community banks in the Atlanta area to obtain more than $36 million in personal loans. With the help of their former business partners, the reality stars submitted false bank statements, audit reports and personal financial statements to Georgia community banks to obtain the loans.

The release stated that the Chrisleys then spent the money on various luxuries before Todd Chrisley filed for bankruptcy “and walked away from more than $20 million of these fraudulently obtained loans.”

U.S. Attorney Buchanan also noted that the Chrisleys failed to file tax returns or pay any taxes for the 2013, 2014, 2015, or 2016 tax years.

Their accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also sentenced to three years in prison.

Additionally, as part of sentencing, both Todd and Julie Chrisley will have to pay an undetermined amount in restitution that will be determined at a later date.