An American girl who spent her fourth birthday held captive by Hamas was freed by the militant group Sunday as a part of the four-day cease-fire and hostage exchange agreement between Israel and the militant group.

Abigail Mor Edan was among 17 hostages freed on the third day of the fragile truce, which has seen Israel release Palestinian prisoners and allow aid into the Gaza Strip, according to a statement from Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum.

In its statement, the organization called Abigail an unwilling symbol of war and that “all of Israel and the world welcome her safe return.”

In an exclusive interview in Washington with NBC News’ Lester Holt earlier this month, Abigail’s great-aunt Liz Hirsh Naftali revealed that the little girl’s parents were killed in their home at the Kfar Aza kibbutz.

Seventeen hostages were released by Hamas today, according to a list from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office. Of the 17, three were foreign nationals, the statement added.

Hamas said in a statement today that it released a hostage with Russian citizenship “in appreciation of the Russian position in support of the Palestinian cause” and efforts from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Maria Vladimirovna Zakharova, a spokesperson for Russia’s foreign ministry, said the deal was worked out directly between Hamas and Russian diplomats.

Earlier this month, Putin discussed the situation in Gaza during his address to the country’s public chamber. He said anyone who wasn’t upset over the plight of Palestinians in Gaza had a “heart of stone,” according to an NBC translation of Reuters video.

“Against the background of the horrors taking place there (in Gaza), it is easy to do so, because ... when you look at the suffering and bloodied children, you clench your fists and tears come to your eyes,” Putin said.

Before Abigail's release, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told NBC News’ “Meet the Press” Nov. 26 that the U.S. was “hopeful” she will be freed today.

Abigail Mor Edan, 4. Family Handout

“We think it’s long past time,” Sullivan said, adding that the little girl “tragically lost her parents” in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by the militant group.

“Hopefully, literally any hour now, we will know which of the Americans is out,” he said at the time. “We have a sense of who it is, but I am just not in a position to confirm it because we want to make sure that the release goes off as indicated.”

Abigail, who turned 4 on Friday, was in her father’s arms when a Hamas gunman shot him and he fell on top of her, Hirsh Naftali said. Abigail then “crawled out from under her father’s body … full of his blood,” she added.

After running over to a neighbor’s house Abigail joined them in their bomb shelter, Hirsh Naftali said, adding, “The last thing we learned was that somebody saw [a] terrorist taking this mother, her three kids and Abigail out of the kibbutz.”

Abigail’s older brothers survived the terror attack, she said. “They saw their mother murdered. They saw their father murdered. These kids know their parents are gone,” she said. “What do you say to these kids? You give them love. You give them everything.”

Saturday, 13 Israelis and four Thai citizens were released after an hourslong delay, bringing the total to 26 Israelis, of the 50 expected to be freed from Gaza. Fifteen Thai and Filipino citizens have also been released as part of a separate deal with Hamas.

Thirty-nine Palestinian prisoners held by Israel were released from three prisons yesterday as part of the hostage-prisoner swap that is expected to total 150 by the end of the four-day truce.

Among the Palestinian prisoners released yesterday was Israa’ Al-Ja’abes, whose story prompted a documentary that was shortlisted for an Academy Award. She was arrested for allegedly “having nationalistic motives for killing Israelis.”

Al-Ja’abes lost eight fingers and was badly burned when her car exploded near East Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank, according to a profile by Addameer, the Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, which said she is married and had a young son.

Al-Ja’abes has maintained her innocence, saying the explosion was an accident. Israel charged her with terrorism, putting her behind bars for 11 years. Addameer said she was kept in the male section of the prison and was monitored by security cameras.

Upon her release, Al-Ja’abes was greeted by family. Israel has disallowed celebrations around the release of Palestinian prisoners in East Jerusalem. “My instructions are clear: There are to be no expressions of joy,” National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said earlier this week.

Relatives of prominent Palestinian prisoner Israa Jaabis welcome her at her home in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem early on November 26. OREN ZIV / AFP - Getty Images

A flow of aid trucks continue to enter Gaza under protection of the cease-fire, including much-needed fuel. The humanitarian aid brings relief for civilians who have been suffering for weeks as supplies of food, water and medicine ran low.

People in northern Gaza and Gaza City are “experiencing famine,” Adnan Abu Hasna, media adviser for the U.N. agency for Palestinian relief, told Al Jazeera Nov. 26. “Intestinal and skin diseases are more widespread than before.”

Palestinians collect allotments of cooking fuel and bags of food as a steady flow of aid enters Gaza, including heavily besieged northern Gaza. Aid agencies say that while these are the largest convoys of aid to enter so far, it is still not enough to meet the basic needs of Gazans. Fatima Shbair / AP

The agency needed 120 tons of fuel per day to start basic facilities, Abu Hasna said, adding that 200 humanitarian aid trucks needed to enter every day for two consecutive months.

He added that this need exceeded the Rafah border crossing’s capacity of 130 trucks and an additional crossing would need to be opened to deliver enough fuel and relief goods.

More than 1.7 million people have been displaced in Gaza, where health officials say the death toll has surpassed 14,500 after weeks of Israeli attacks. The Israel Defense Forces estimate 1,200 people were killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, with more than 200 people held hostage in Gaza.

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com.