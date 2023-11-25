Hamas delays release of second round of hostages

After a pause in fighting began Nov. 24, Hamas announced that it is delaying the second round of hostages from being released over allegations that Israel violated the four-day cease-fire agreement.

In a statement shared with NBC News, Hamas highlighted three terms of the cease-fire agreement Israel has violated — insufficient aid, Israel not releasing prisoners in the agreed-upon order and violence in northern Gaza.

Hamas alleges that not enough of the agreed-upon 200 trucks of aid has made its way into northern Gaza today. Israel has violated the agreement regarding Palestinian prisoner releases, which prioritizes longest-serving Palestinians to be released first, Hamas says.

Yesterday, while thousands of Palestinians rushed to northern Gaza in an effort to get home, Israeli soldiers opened fire, killing at least one person and injuring others, according to health officials in the enclave.

A second group of hostages was set to be released Nov. 25, as the cease fire that began the day prior between Israel and Hamas continues to hold. At least 50 hostages are expected to be freed from Gaza and 150 Palestinians from Israel by the end of the four-day truce.

Earlier on Saturday, the chairman of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Affairs Ministry accused Israel of “tampering” with the list of prisoners set for release.

“The agreement stipulated the release of prisoners according to seniority, but Israel did not adhere to it yesterday,” Qaddoura Fares said in a statement Saturday. He did not elaborate on what he meant by seniority.

“There is great dissatisfaction among the Palestinian resistance against tampering with prisoner lists,” he added.

NBC News has reached out to the Israeli government for comment.

Israel was set to hand over prisoners today in the city of Jericho in the occupied West Bank, Fares said, adding that the Palestinians “refused to do so.” He said that they did not know “where the second batch of prisoners will be released.”

It’s unclear what was meant by “we refused to do so,” but NBC News has received no official announcement that the Palestinians have refused to accept any prisoners.

The Israeli military has urged civilians who fled to southern Gaza not to return home and warned that the IDF is preparing for the next phase of the war once the pause ends.

A flow of aid trucks continue to enter Gaza under protection of the cease-fire, with more than 300 set to roll in Saturday, including at least 130,000 tons of fuel. The humanitarian aid brings relief for civilians who have been suffering for weeks as supplies of food, water and medicine ran low.

On Friday, a group of 24 hostages — including 13 Israelis and a number of Thais — were released from the Gaza Strip. Thirteen Israeli hostages were handed over to the Red Cross, a regional diplomat with knowledge of the situation told NBC News.

In exchange, Israel was set to release 39 Palestinians, comprising 24 women and 15 teenage males, who it has been holding in detention for a range of alleged offenses.

In addition to that deal, 10 Thai nationals and a Filipino citizen captured from Israel on Oct. 7 were also released by Hamas, Qatar’s foreign ministry said. The Red Cross said it had facilitated the transfer and was “relieved to confirm the safe release of 24 hostages.”

Thailand’s prime minister said in a post on social media that 12 nationals from his country had been released. The reason for the discrepancy was not immediately clear.

More than 1.7 million people have been displaced in Gaza, where health officials said the death toll has surpassed 14,500 after weeks of Israeli attacks. The Israel Defense Forces estimate 1,200 people were killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, with more than 200 people held hostage in Gaza.

