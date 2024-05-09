Apple's commercial for its newest version of the iPad has left many creators feeling crushed.

The tech giant's spot for the iPad Pro depicts items used to make art, like a record player, paint cans, a piano, a trumpet, and a sculpted bust, being compressed into bits by a hydraulic crusher.

The reaction to the spot has ranged from it being called a sign of a "dystopian future" to "ghoulish and tone-deaf."

Here's what to know about the controversy.

What does the Apple commercial show?

The minute-long clip titled "Crush!" shows various creative tools, like a turntable, a video game console, musical instruments and cameras being slowly crushed by a slowly descending mechanical press.

After the items are all smashed to bits, the press retracts upward to reveal a single iPad remaining.

The commercial intends to show that the iPad itself can be a creative device while also providing access to all the cultural knowledge in the world.

Where did Apple get the idea for it?

The company has not commented on the inspiration, but there is a genre of videos on TikTok of hydraulic crushers smashing various items, from Skittles to motorcycles.

Why is the Apple commercial controversial?

Many creators have had a visceral reaction and responded in comments on X to a post of the ad shared by Apple CEO Tim Cook. "Just imagine all the things it'll be used to create," Cook wrote.

The timing of the commercial comes as artificial intelligence startups have caused an upheaval in creative industries with programs that can produce music, writing, graphics and more.

The Apple commercial has some viewing it as a harbinger of a bleak future in which machines take over creative pursuits done by humans throughout history.

"Crushing symbols of human creativity and cultural achievements to appeal to pro creators, nice," one person wrote.

"It is a heartbreaking, uncomfortable, and egotistic advertisement," another commented.

"This is the most ghoulish, tone-deaf ad I’ve ever seen in my life," another person posted.

"Forty years ago, Apple released the 1984 commercial as a bold statement against a dystopian future. Now you are that dystopian future. Congratulations," one creator wrote.

"This ad effectively convinced me I need less technology in my life," another person posted.

TODAY reached out to Apple for comment but did not receive an immediate response.