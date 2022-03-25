Sarahbeth Maney is a Washington, D.C.-based photojournalist and a photography fellow for The New York Times. Originally from the Bay Area in California, she studied photojournalism at San Francisco State University and interned for the San Francisco Examiner, the San Francisco Chronicle and the Flint Journal in Flint, Michigan. In her role at the Times, she’s covering the U.S. Senate confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to become the next U.S. Supreme Court Justice.

Maney captured a touching image of Jackson’s daughter Leila, 17, looking with pride and admiration at her mother as Jackson answered questions, a photo that has since gone viral. Here, Maney shares with TODAY the story behind that moving photo, and what it’s like to be a Black female photographer capturing the historic events.

When President Joseph Biden announced he would nominate the first Black woman to be a U.S. Supreme Court Justice, I raised my hand to cover the story. I wanted to provide representation and take photos that show the historic moment from my perspective as a Black woman.

When I take photos, I try to capture what I feel and not just what I see. I look for the small, intimate moments during the hearings to give readers a sense of what it feels like being in that room. As I was scanning the hearing room, my gaze fell on Judge Jackson’s daughter Leila, and I was touched by how proud she looked while looking at her mom. I felt the admiration that she held for her mother but also the pride she experienced as a young Black woman. Her look also reveals a glimmer of hope for her own future. I understood this and snapped the photo, feeling as if I caught the power of that look.