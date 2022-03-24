See the photo of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s daughter that has people in tears

Ketanji Brown Jackson is the first Black woman to be nominated to the Supreme Court. And the judge’s daughters, Talia, 21, and Leila, 17, could not be more proud.

In a beautiful image captured by photojournalist Sarahbeth Maney, Leila is seen proudly watching her mother speak at Monday's confirmation hearing.

The picture, which appears in a carousel on Maney’s Instagram and in a tweet on Maney's Twitter account, has brought many to tears.

“The second photo. Thank you. The representation. I saw it as I nursed my Black daughter. I felt so moved,” wrote one person.

Added another, “The pride on her face and the love in her eyes! That is a young woman seeing that ANYTHING that she wants for herself is possible.”

Jackson, 51, shares her two children with her husband of 25 years, Dr. Patrick Jackson, a Washington, D.C.-based surgeon. The couple met when they were studying at Harvard University.

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, second from left, sat with her husband, Dr. Patrick Jackson, left, and daughters Leila Jackson, third from left, and Talia Jackson. Getty Images

In 2016, an 11-year-old Leila wrote to President Barack Obama urging him to consider her mom for the high court. At the time, Obama was choosing a potential replacement for the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

The handwritten note read in part, “She is determined, honest, and never breaks a promise to anyone, even if there are other things she’d rather do. She can demonstrate commitments and is loyal and never brags.”

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker from New Jersey said that if Jackson is confirmed, Leila’s letter will not be “exceptional.”

“We’re gonna see a new generation of children talking about their mamas, and daring to write to the President of the United States of America that my mom should be on the Supreme Court,” Booker said at Jackson’s confirmation hearing Monday.

Earlier this week, Jackson addressed Talia and Leila in her opening statement before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Girls, I know it has not been easy, as I have tried to navigate the challenges of juggling my career and motherhood,” Jackson said. “And I fully admit, I did not always get the balance right. But I hope that you’ve seen that with hard work, determination and love, it can be done. I am so looking forward to seeing what each of you chooses to do with your amazing lives in this incredible country. I love you so much.”

