Couple dances along with Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers during Italy quarantine

An Italian couple's slow dance with a little help from Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers has helped people smile during a dark time with the country under quarantine from the coronavirus.

A couple couldn't resist a dance after hearing "Cheek to Cheek" from the 1935 movie "Top Hat" starring Rogers and Astaire playing. Meanwhile, video from their 1936 movie "Swing Time" was projected on the side of the building.

Aureliano Verita, who lives in a condominium across from the couple, captured the sweet scene and posted it on Instagram. His neighbor from the third floor projected the short video, which came from a mash-up on YouTube of Rogers and Astaire dancing.

"It was very suggestive and our neighbors didn't miss the opportunity to dance together,'' Verita told TODAY.

Nancy Meyers, the director of "The Parent Trap" and "Something's Gotta Give," shared the heartwarming video on Instagram.

"This is just too beautiful," she wrote.

"They truly create beauty with whatever they are given,'' one person commented about the Italians. "It is inspiring."

"This melts my heart,'' another commenter wrote. "Simply beautiful."

Italians have been confined to their homes and apartments by government order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There have been 35,713 cases and 2,978 deaths in Italy, which is the second-highest amount of deaths outside of China, where the virus originated, according to Johns Hopkins University.

People have been taking to their balconies and open windows to sing, read poetry and book excerpts, and project videos on the walls since last week, according to Verita.

There have been videos shared from across the world of people singing together while under quarantine, in addition to warning Americans of what is to come if they don't take proper precautions.