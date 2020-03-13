Moving videos show Italians singing during coronavirus quarantine

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the globe, people are still creating their own moments of solidarity and community.

In one instance, a beautiful video of quarantined Italians singing in harmony from their balconies in the city of Siena is going viral.

A Siena, città alla quale sono molto legato, si sta in casa ma si canta insieme come se si fosse per la strada. Mi sono commosso pic.twitter.com/IDPqNEj3h3 — David Allegranti (@davidallegranti) March 12, 2020

They sing a song, titled “E mentre Siena dorme” (“And While Siena Sleeps”), which is a traditional folk song for the people of Siena, usually sung to show local pride. Also known as “Canto della Verbena" or “Song of the Verbena,” it celebrates a flowering herb local to the region, often used in traditional medicine or perfumes.

"In Siena, the city to which I am very attached, you stay at home but you sing together as if you were on the street," wrote one of the Twitter users who shared the video, though they were not the creator. "I was moved."

Many others took to social media to share the video as well, and to comment on how it gave them hope.

"i am in tears <3," wrote one Twitter user.

Another person commented, "Gracias, I don't know why but I cried listening to this. Not from sadness but as a reminder of how to live and find joy no matter what."

Italy, the worst country hit in Europe by coronavirus, has recorded 250 deaths in the space of 24 hours, the country's Civil Protection Agency said on Friday.

According to the organization, the 25% rise — the largest rise in absolute terms since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in Italy— brought the total number of dead to 1,266. The total number of cases in the country has gone up by 17%, from 15,113 to 17,660.

Despite the dire circumstances the country is experiencing, other videos of Italians taking to their balconies singing have also been circulating the internet.

In one, a guitarist can be seen serenading the streets below with song, while onlookers erupt in applause throughout his tune.

Amazing Italy. Divided by Corona, united in song



Singer Giuliano Sangiorgi entertains from his balcony in Rome pic.twitter.com/qpPrtVRqnA — James Longman (@JamesAALongman) March 13, 2020

The caption that accompanied the video read, "Amazing Italy. Divided by Corona, united in song."