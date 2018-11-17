Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

Amanda Knox announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, and the proposal was truly out of this world!

Knox, 31, who was famously convicted of her roommate Meredith Kercher's 2007 murder as a student in Italy and was years later acquitted, first shared a brief clip of the spectacle on Instagram.

"It was just your average Sunday night, when suddenly..." Knox wrote in a caption before directing followers to the full video on YouTube.

In the footage, Knox laughs nervously as boyfriend Christopher Robinson leads her outside of their home to a neon-glowing rock. She discovers a tablet detailing the history of their relationship. Music from “E.T. the Extra Terrestrial” plays as Knox explores the "meteorite" that has apparently crashed in the yard.

"I don't have a ring but I do have a big rock," says Robinson in the video. "Will you stay with me until the last star in the last galaxy burns out and even after that? Amanda Marie Knox, will you marry me?"

Knox accepts, and at the end of the video, Robinson writes in the credits that the proposal was a year in the making. He notes that Knox doesn't wear rings, which apparently explains the "meteorite" in lieu of a diamond. The two have been together for almost four years.

Knox, a native of Seattle, served four years of a 26-year sentence at Capanne Prison near Perugia, Italy, for the murder of Kercher before her conviction was overturned in 2015. She's since written a memoir, "Waiting to Be Heard," and is host of a Facebook Watch series, "The Scarlet Letter Reports," in which she talks with other women who have been publicly shamed by media.

Last month, Knox marked seven years since leaving prison. "Thank you so much to everyone who remembered and is celebrating the 7 years since I walked out of prison with me!" she tweeted. "I'm so grateful for your kindness!"