Amanda Knox: I want to go back to Italy to see one special person

Get the latest from TODAY
Amanda Knox spent four years living a nightmare in an Italian prison before ultimately being acquitted for a murder she didn't commit.
She refused to go back to Italy for a retrial in 2013, but since being cleared of all charges by the Supreme Court of Italy three years ago, she is considering a return to the site of so much anguish for one reason.
Get the latest from TODAY
"I actually want to go back to Italy,'' Knox told Megyn Kelly on TODAY Friday. "My mom thinks I'm crazy, but there's one person I still need to see, especially before he passes.
"I'm not a religious person, but my best friend throughout this process was the prison chaplain. He was my best friend in there."
Rev. Saulo Scarabattoli consoled Knox during her four years at Capanne Prison near Perugia after she was initially sentenced to 26 years in 2009 for the murder of her British roommate, Meredith Kercher. The 21-year-old was found dead in the house she shared with Knox in 2007.
Knox and ex-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were acquitted on appeal and released in 2011. In 2014, Knox went through another ordeal when the two had their convictions reinstated while she was living at home in Seattle. She and Sollecito were then acquitted again in 2015 by Italy's highest court.
Knox has written that she contemplated suicide while in prison, but Scarabattoli helped her get through it.
"He was there for me when my family couldn't be because they couldn't go into the prison with me,'' she said. "He was there on that last day, holding my hand and saying, 'You've aged 40 years in four (years).' I need to see him again."
Knox, 30, is now using that experience in Italy to help other women who have been objectified, vilified and slut-shamed by the media and public. She tells their stories in a new Facebook Watch show called "The Scarlet Letter Reports," which will be released on Wednesdays throughout this month.
The Seattle native explores the price many women pay for speaking up about injustices and how they are portrayed by the media.
She also spoke with Kelly about the tabloid culture of slut shaming and other forms of shaming women. She went through it during her trial, being referred to as "Foxy Knoxy" and being falsely accused of murdering Kercher with Sollecito as part of a bizarre sex ritual.
"I'm extremely sensitive about it,'' Knox said. "I have some supporters of mine who have said to me, 'What happened to you was tragic, but you weren't asking for it. Those other people, they're asking for it.'
"For me, the issue is no, this is the pitchfork mentality that we've all being dealing with."
Knox believes that consumers of tabloids are complicit in shaming women.
"That's what Monica Lewinsky's been saying all along, is that you are feeding the beast by consuming these other women,'' she said. "The way that you stop it is you stop supporting the negativity out in the world and you support a kind of journalism that is objective with integrity but also takes compassion and context into the equation.
"Self-awareness is the solution to this issue. It's us, and knowing what choices we're making by consuming the information we consume."
Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.