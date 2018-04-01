Amanda Knox: I want to go back to Italy to see one special person

Knox has written that she contemplated suicide while in prison, but Scarabattoli helped her get through it.

"He was there for me when my family couldn't be because they couldn't go into the prison with me,'' she said. "He was there on that last day, holding my hand and saying, 'You've aged 40 years in four (years).' I need to see him again."

Knox, 30, is now using that experience in Italy to help other women who have been objectified, vilified and slut-shamed by the media and public. She tells their stories in a new Facebook Watch show called "The Scarlet Letter Reports," which will be released on Wednesdays throughout this month.

The Seattle native explores the price many women pay for speaking up about injustices and how they are portrayed by the media.

She also spoke with Kelly about the tabloid culture of slut shaming and other forms of shaming women. She went through it during her trial, being referred to as "Foxy Knoxy" and being falsely accused of murdering Kercher with Sollecito as part of a bizarre sex ritual.