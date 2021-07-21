Here are all the Olympic athletes who have tested positive for COVID-19

The specter of COVID-19 has already reared its head before the Tokyo Olympics have even officially started.

A host of athletes and other members of Olympic delegations have tested positive leading up to Friday's opening ceremony, either putting their Olympic hopes in doubt or dashing them altogether by resulting in them withdrawing from the competition.

Tennis star Coco Gauff and beach volleyball competitor Taylor Crabb are among the U.S. athletes who have had their Olympic dreams derailed by a positive COVID-19 test. Getty Images

The Tokyo Olympics, which were postponed a year due to the pandemic, come amid rising infection rates in Japan, which has vaccinated only about 29% of its population as of July 21, according to Reuters.

U.S. men's beach volleyball player Taylor Crabb, 29, became one of the latest athletes to test positive Wednesday, according to NBC Los Angeles. He is expected to be replaced by Tri Bourne, according to The Orange County Register.

Here is a list compiled by Reuters of all the athletes who have tested positive, led by the most recent.

July 21 - Czech Republic table tennis player Pavel Sirucek has tested positive for the coronavirus, Kyodo news agency said.

U.S. men's beach volleyball player Taylor Crabb tests positive and will not be able to compete.

Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs said she tested positive for COVID-19 and cannot participate in the Games, adding that she is "heartbroken."

A Chilean female taekwondo player plans to withdraw from the Games after testing positive for the virus, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported.

The organizers said eight people, including an athlete who is not a resident of Japan and six contractors, tested positive for the coronavirus. The name, nationality and other details of the athlete was not given.

July 20 - Nine people, including one athlete staying at the Olympic Village, tested positive for the coronavirus, the organizers say.

July 19 - Kara Eaker, an alternate on the U.S. women's gymnastics team, tests positive and another alternate is a close contact, USA Gymnastics say. How she contracted the virus is a "mystery to us," her father said on TODAY.

July 18 - U.S. women's tennis star Coco Gauff announces on social media that she has tested positive and will sit out what would have been her first Olympics.

South African soccer players Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi also tested positive along with a video analyst and a rugby coach, according to Team South Africa.

July 16 - Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur tests positive for COVID-19 before his departure for Tokyo, the Australian Olympic Committee says.

July 15 - Eight athletes from the Kenya women's rugby team are classified as close contacts after a positive coronavirus case is found on their flight to Tokyo, says an official with the southwestern city of Kurume, where they were set to hold a training camp.

U.S. basketball player Bradley Beal’s Olympic dream is cut short when USA Basketball announces he will miss the Games after entering coronavirus protocols at the training camp in Las Vegas.

An Olympic athlete under a 14-day quarantine period tests positive for the virus before moving to the Olympic Village, the organizing committee reports, without giving details.

July 14 - Twenty-one members of the South African rugby team are in isolation after they are believed to have been in close contact with a case on their flight.

July 9 - One Lithuanian and one Israeli athlete test positive, according to reports. Later reports say the Lithuanian's results were unclear and subsequently tested negative.

July 4 - A member of Serbia's rowing team tests positive on arrival. The other four team members are isolated as close contacts.

June 23 - A Ugandan athlete tests positive, according to Izumisano officials.

June 20 - A coach with Uganda's squad tests positive on arrival at Narita airport and is quarantined at a government-designated facility. The rest of the team heads by bus for their host city, Izumisano, near Osaka in western Japan.