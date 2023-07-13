IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

8 problem-solving beauty finds for summer — starting at $11

Decomposed remains of 3 hikers found in remote Colorado campsite, sheriff says

Authorities have been unable to determine the identities of three decomposed bodies that may have been at a heavily wooded campsite for months.
Rocky Mountains, Colorado, Gunnison National Forest, Crested Butte, Lake Irwin,.
A view of Colorado's Gunnison National Forest in the southern Rocky Mountains.Prisma by Dukas / Getty Images
By Scott Stump

Authorities in Colorado are working to identify the "heavily decomposed" remains of three bodies found at a remote campsite in the Rocky Mountains earlier this week.

A hiker discovered one of the bodies around 4:57 p.m. on July 9 and contacted the Gunnison County Sheriff's Office, whose investigators discovered two more bodies in the area the next morning, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

The partially mummified bodies may have been there since before the winter, but investigators won't know a potential timeline until after autopsies are completed, Gunnison County Sheriff Adam Murdie told TODAY.com. Investigators also don’t know how the three died.

"I’ve been doing this business for 26 years now, and we’ve never had three people in a campsite deceased like this at all," Murdie said. "Occasionally you have one person out camping who dies, or a couple guys out hunting in a camper who are killed from carbon monoxide (poisoning), but nothing like this have I seen yet."

With the autopsies still pending, authorities estimated the three people may have died before this winter due to the amount of decomposition, Murdie said.

“This is not typical at all,” he said.

One body was found just outside a tent in a heavily wooded site near the Gold Creek Campground in Gunnison National Forest, police said. The other two were found inside the tent.

Investigators did not find anything at the scene that would indicate the deceased were victims of violence, but the autopsy will indicate if there was any foul play, Murdie said.

The autopsy in Grand Junction, Colorado, could take several weeks, Murdie said.

There are no known risks to people in the campground area, police said.

Scott Stump

Scott Stump is a staff reporter and the writer of the daily newsletter This is TODAY. He has been a regular contributor for TODAY.com since 2011, producing news stories and features across the trending, pop culture, sports, parents, pets, health, style, food and TMRW verticals. 