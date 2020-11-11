The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has been chosen: Here are the details

Amid a chaotic year, many of us are looking forward to indulging in holiday cheer a bit more this Christmas, so count on Rockefeller Center to continue its beloved tradition.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has officially been picked and will begin its journey to the plaza on Thursday with an arrival set for Saturday morning.

The 75-foot-tall, 11-ton Norway Spruce hails from Oneonta, New York, and has been donated by Al Dick, the owner of Daddy Al's General Store in Oneonta. This is the second time in the past five years that the tree has been found in Oneonta: In 2016, the Eichler family donated a 94-foot-tall, 14-ton Norway Spruce from their backyard.

The massive tree will be hauled from upstate New York to Manhattan on a 115-foot long trailer. A flatbed truck will bring it to Rockefeller Plaza, where it will be erected Saturday, Nov. 14.

The tree is about 2 feet smaller and 1 ton lighter than last year's tree, which came from Florida, New York. Last year's also featured a newly redesigned star, made in a collaboration between Swarovski Crystals and architect Daniel Libeskind. The star alone weighed approximately 900 pounds and was covered in 3 million crystals.

The 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree featured a newly redesigned star covered in 3 million crystals. Kathy Willens / AP

Decoration details for this year's tree have yet to be released.

Millions of people each holiday season flock to take pictures of the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, but visitation rules may differ this year due to social distancing guidelines. Details about how to visit will be announced in the coming weeks.

Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker during the tree-lighting ceremony in 2019. Nathan Congleton / NBC

Organizers of other holiday activities in New York City have had to adjust plans amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place with several aspects "reimagined," according to Mayor Bill de Blasio. The Rink at Rockefeller Center, which typically welcomes about 250,000 visitors each year, will be open for ice skating Nov. 21 through Jan. 17, but the number of skaters will be limited. Meanwhile, the Rockettes will not perform their annual "Christmas Spectacular" at Radio City Music Hall.