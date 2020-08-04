The 2020 edition of the “Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes” has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

“We regret that the 2020 production of the ‘Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes,’ presented by Chase, has been canceled due to continued uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” MSG Entertainment, which owns New York City's Radio City Music Hall, where the show is held, said in a statement.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“We are disappointed for everyone involved with the show, as well as for the many fans who make the Christmas Spectacular a cherished part of their holiday tradition," the company added.

"We look forward to welcoming audiences back for the 2021 production, which is on sale now. All tickets for the 2020 production will be automatically refunded at the point of purchase.”

This year's show was slated to begin its run Nov. 6 and go until Jan 3.

The show, which features classic numbers like "Parade of the Wooden Soldiers" and the "Living Nativity," has been a staple since 1933, with the production taking place each year at the legendary Radio City Music Hall. More than 75 million people have taken in the show since its inception.