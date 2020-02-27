Get a jump on travel with these Leap Day deals

In honor of Leap Day on February 29, hotels and other travel brands are dropping prices and offering other temptations for booking (think $29 upgrades and 29-cent cocktails!)

Make sure to read the fine print, as many may have blackout dates. Some companies may only offer a limited number of bookings, or only allow you to reserve by a certain date, so you might need to, well, leap on them.

Chainwide Hotel Offers

International chain Viceroy Hotels & Resorts is offering Leap-Day–themed deals at 12 of their hotels. The offers vary depending on the property, but include $229 room rates; 29 percent discounts; $129 resort credits; $29 room upgrades and late checkout (extended to 2:29 pm, get it?). Note that all deals must be booked on Feburary 29, but many are valid for stays throughout 2020.

Here's the full list of participating Viceroy hotels: Hotel Zelos, Hotel Zetta, Hotel Zeppelin and Hotel Emblem (San Francisco); Viceroy Santa Moncia; Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills; Viceroy Chicago; Mason & Rook Hotel and Hotel Zena (Washington, D.C.); Viceroy Los Cabos and Viceroy Riviera Maya (Mexico) and Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort (St. Lucia).

Although it isn't technically Leap-Day–themed, Marriott International is running its next last-minute sale starting on February 26 (find it here). For stays during the following four weekends (considered Thursday through Sunday), Marriott Bonvoy members will save up to 25 percent, but even non-members can get discounts up to 20 percent. One-night stays are permitted, but note that certain hotels (such as Ritz-Carlton) are excluded.

Casa Chameleon Hotels, which has three properties in Costa Rica—Mal Pais, Las Catalinas and OCiO Villas—is offering a generous 35 percent off hotel stays booked by February 29. Go here to book.

On Feburary 29, Provenance Hotels, with locations in Seattle, Portland, New Orleans and more, will offer travelers the chance to book rooms at a 29 percent discount, which can be used during travel in 2020.

Northeast U.S.

The Kimpton Taconic in Manchester, Vermont is running a 29-hour sale that starts at 8 p.m. on February 28 and ends at midnight on March 1. During this time, guests can book rooms at 29 percent off the Best Flex rate and also receive a $29 food and beverage credit. It's valid between March 1 and June 30, 2020, and some blackout dates apply.

For those looking to travel in March, Cape Resorts is offering a pretty sweet Leap Year deal at three of its northeast properties: Baron's Cove (Sag Harbor, NY) and Congress Hall and Sandpiper Beach Club (both in Cape May, NJ). On February 29, guests will have the chance to book a two-night stay in March where the second night costs only $29, and they'll also get a $50 dining credit. Note that only 29 offers will be available.

With its Take YO Leap package, the YOTEL Boston will offer 29 percent off the best available room rate during February. Leap Day birthday celebrants who stay on February 29 will get to stay on Sunday, March 1 for $29.

The Hotel Viking in Newport, Rhode Island is offering a special Celebrate Leap Year offer. With the code LEAPYR, guests can get 29 percent off bookings through December 31, 2020. This deal is especially sweet because it can be used for any date during 2020, although as with many of these offers, availability is limited.

The Churchill Hotel in Washington, D.C. is offering the promotion code LEAP to save 29 percent on the best available rate for stays through September 10, 2020. Note that this code can only be used on February 29.

On February 29, guests will have the chance to book $29 Sunday-night stays at the Kimpton Carlyle Hotel Dupont Circle in Washington, DC. Only 29 reservations will be available, so you'll want to act quickly. The sale begins at midnight and runs for 24 hours.

Midwest & Southern U.S.

The Halcyon in Denver is celebrating Leap Year with their Forever Young package. It includes a 29 percent discount, complimentary access to nearby fitness studios (such as Soul Cycle), a bottle of Chandon champagne and late check-out. Guests with a Leap Day birthday will also get an extra bottle of wine.

The Noelle in Nashville will be having a Leap Day sale on February 29 with 29 percent discounts for stays between June 14 and September 12, 2020 (blackout dates apply).

During the weekend of February 29, 2020, guests who book a three-night stay at the Margaritaville Hotel Nashville will receive a $229 room rate as well as a $100 dining credit.

Another Nashville deal to jump on: The Union Station Hotel is inviting Leap Year babies to celebrate their big days with a $29 room rate. The price is only valid on February 29 and the hotel will also throw in a 29-cent cocktail at the lobby bar.

In Savannah, Georgia, the Alida Hotel will be offering 10 percent off room rates for all of February, along with $29 room-category upgrades.

The Ace Hotel in New Orleans will be offering a special deal for anyone born or married on Leap Day. For $2,290 it includes a two-night stay in a specially decorated one-bedroom suite, champagne, daily breakfast and a dinner for 10 guests at the Seaworthy restaurant. To book, email sales.nola@acehotel.com.

Starting at midnight on Feburary 29, B on Canal in New Orleans will offer a 24-hour sale on their offers page; guests can use the code LEAP29 to get a 29 percent discount between March 1 and December 15, 2020.

California, Arizona & Hawaii

During the month of February, travelers can save 29 percent on Grand Canyon Railway trips using the promo code LEAP.

Burbank's Hotel Amarano is running a special for customers who use the code LY29 when booking online between February 24 and March 1. They'll receive 29 percent off the best available rate for stays through April 29, 2020.

The Kimpton Rowan in Palm Springs, California is also running a 29-minute flash sale, which will go live on the hotel’s website at 2:29 p.m. PT on Saturday, February 29. Travelers can score rates starting at $129 for stays between June 1 and August 31, 2020.

Both the Shoreline Hotel Waikiki and sister property Coconut Waikiki Hotel are offering the same Leap Day deal: Between February 17 through 29, guests can book a room and receive a 29 percent discount (subject to availability). Travel must be completed between February 17 and May 31, 2020.

Between February 24 and 29, Hawaiian Airlines and the Ala Moana Shopping Center are running a special Instagram Leap Day contest (details on entering can be found here). The winner will receive the following gift cards: $1,000 for Hawaiian Airlines; $229 for the Ala Moana Center (home to 350 stores); and $229 for Islands Fine Burgers & Drinks. Also included are Roberts Hawaii transportation vouchers and tickets to the Magic of Polynesia dinner show.