Carbonara, gnocchi and alla vodka: Easy restaurant-quality pastas you can make at home

Lexi Dwyer

Lexi Dwyer has been contributing to TODAY since 2015, writing about parenting, food, travel, health and more. She began her career at Epicurious and later worked as both a travel editor and contributing editor at BRIDES magazine, where she took regular honeymoons and reported on food trends, party planning and bridal fashion. Since then she's been an editor and writer for Google, What to Expect, The Bump and People.com, as well as many other print and online publications. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband and two daughters.

8d ago

Six expert-approved tips that will kickstart your spring cleaning

Cleaning expert Melissa Homer provided TODAY with accessible spring cleaning tips and hacks for homeowners and apartment dwellers to use this March, April and May 2022.

8d ago

20 Easter prayers to share while honoring the holiday

Here are uplifting Easter prayers that inspire faith to share with others during the blessed holiday. They make for opening prayers or ones to share after the holiday.

11d ago

50 Easter wishes to share with family and friends

Considering sending a message on Easter to friends and family? Check out these Easter wishes and quotes to write in a card, including religious quotes.

11d ago

20 Easter quotes to inspire and uplift you

Express your thoughts about the Easter holiday with these quotes, including Bible verses, words from religious leaders, and a funny one or two.

12d ago

30 quotes about the environment to share on Earth Day

Here are the best quotes about nature, the environment, climate change, and activism to share on Earth Day. They can start classroom conversations.

28d ago

How to clean a toaster the right way

This small-but-mighty appliance works hard for you. Here's how to make it sparkle (and keep your kitchen safe).

43d ago

50 Valentine’s Day quotes to share with your beloved

Looking for romantic quotes to use on Valentine's Day? These Valentine's Day quotes are perfect for love letters, romantic texts and Instagram.

62d ago

The 50 most romantic engagement quotes

Try these 50 romantic engagement quotes for your engagement party, wedding invitations, Instagram, save-the-dates and more.

63d ago

50 positive affirmation quotes to get in a better frame of mind 

These positive affirmations are inspirational quotes to help feel motivated and have a good day. Repeat affirmations in the morning or when you need a boost.

68d ago

25 quotes that celebrate self love

These quotes about self love will help you silence your inner critic. Find self-love quotes to help you love yourself the way you love those around you.

70d ago

80 amazing love quotes to share with your person

These romantic quotes and quotes about love include short love quotes and quotes about true love to share with your husband, wife, boyfriend or girlfriend.