Lexi Dwyer

Lexi Dwyer has been contributing to TODAY since 2015, writing about parenting, food, travel, health and more. She began her career at Epicurious and later worked as both a travel editor and contributing editor at BRIDES magazine, where she took regular honeymoons and reported on food trends, party planning and bridal fashion. Since then she's been an editor and writer for Google, What to Expect, The Bump and People.com, as well as many other print and online publications. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband and two daughters.