Emily Lynn Paulson is the author of the upcoming book, “Hey Hun: Sales, Sisterhood, Supremacy and the Other Lies Behind Multilevel Marketing,” a memoir about Paulson’s time selling skin care products for “Rejuvinat” (not the company’s real name). She writes about how she was a top seller who earned over a million dollars along with lavish vacations and a new car — but also ended up with an addiction, ruined friendships and more. This is a personal essay she wrote for TODAY about a moment during that time that she wishes she could take back.

Nearly two years into my “bossbabe” journey, I was on top of the world. I had joined a multilevel marketing company as an escape from the mundane day-to-day as a stay-at-home mom, attracted to the promises of earning a paycheck in my spare time, and dreams of all-expenses-paid trips and gifts. I was selling skin care products from the comforts of my phone.

Unlike most people who join an MLM (research on this varies, but a 2018 AARP survey reports that 74% of people who join MLMs lose money or make no money), the dream was coming true for me! I was posting on social media multiple times a day, selling products and having parties in between playdates and dropping kids off at school, and signing up almost all of my friends (sometimes reluctantly) to my growing team of MLM indoctrinates. I believed I was helping people. Granting them the dream of financial freedom, a purpose beyond the four walls of their house, a possible escape from their 9-5 grind. After all, it was working for me! My paychecks were increasing and I was being shouted out by the company in our team newsletter and on social media, so where was the harm? I wasn’t intentionally being deceptive.

That is, until I was diagnosed with cervical cancer in late 2015.

A selfie I took at my doctor's office right before surgery following my cervical cancer diagnosis. Courtesy Emily Lynn Paulson

My MLM team (the women who recruited me plus the women beneath me, whom I recruited) became a second family to me, so of course I shared my sad news with them, which prompted a boatload of empathy and genuine concern, as well as some “advice.” One of my upline business partners (someone upline in the pyramid structure who made money off of my sales, just as I made money off sales by people I brought on) encouraged me to “use this diagnosis to my advantage.” I couldn’t understand how anything about this painful experience could be beneficial. That is, until she reminded me that many women in our MLM had monetized pity for their circumstances — the woman whose husband had passed away; another whose son had a life-threatening illness; another whose house was flattened in a hurricane. I saw firsthand how these women gained sympathy, which inevitably led to sales. My intuition told me that it was less than ethical, but that initial feeling was drowned out by hope — hope that this sh---- situation could lead to something positive.

Paulson writes more about her MLM journey in her upcoming book, out in May 2023. Courtesy Emily Lynn Paulson

I encouraged my team to host sales events in the name of cancer research — if they did, I said I would gift them something plus donate a portion of sales to charity. Not only was this flat-out bribery, it was coercive, because I was their upline. I was in a position of power, and they didn’t want to let me down. Plus, how dare they say no to a woman with CANCER who is (seemingly) trying to do a good thing? That pressure extended to customers as well. What kind of person wouldn’t buy a $50 eye cream, knowing that a few dollars of the sale would amplify something good? All the while, it was a duplicitous way for me to increase sales and my customer base.

I got through my surgery and treatment, and the “charitable” events, which did boost my sales and rankings, and raised a few hundred dollars for a local hospital fund. I felt fine about my behavior for a while. However, as time went on, my intuition began to come back online and I felt growing guilt about the tactics being coached and duplicated by me — cold messaging people, bugging people who already said no, inventory loading and other discouraged activities, and yes, exploiting my cancer story.