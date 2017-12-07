Chip and Joanna Gaines surprise kids battling cancer with St. Jude makeover

Reality stars Chip and Joanna Gaines may be famous for fixing up houses, but they're proving to be just as good at lifting up spirits.
The host couple behind HGTV's "Fixer Upper" turned their flair for renovation to sprucing up the dining room at the St. Jude Target House, a free residence for the families of children battling cancer and other diseases at the famed Memphis, Tennessee, hospital nearby.
For inspiration, the couple drew on their own four kids: Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7.
“Any time I’m designing a space for children, I always think of my own children for inspiration — whenever I create an atmosphere that is intentional for them, I get to really see them thrive,” Joanna Gaines told People magazine.
Chip and Joanna Gaines discuss what's to come after 'Fixer Upper' endsPlay Video - 5:05
Chip and Joanna Gaines discuss what's to come after 'Fixer Upper' endsPlay Video - 5:05
More video
Alec Baldwin: I’ve heard Melania loves my Trump impersonation
Alec Baldwin tells Megyn Kelly about his family, his favorite roles and more
Ed Helms talks about new film ‘Father Figures,’ new show ‘Fake News’
The most tweeted-about TV show of 2017 is…
“So when I was creating this space for St. Jude, I was thinking of the children there and I was also thinking about their families, who have basically been uprooted for the treatment their children are receiving," she said.
The results, as shown in a video posted by Target — a corporate sponsor of the St. Jude residence and a chain that features the Gaineses' Hearth and Hand with Magnolia line — shows what some subway tile, communal tables and a coffee bar can do to transform a space.
3 nurses who survived childhood cancer give back at St. JudePlay Video - 6:43
3 nurses who survived childhood cancer give back at St. JudePlay Video - 6:43
More video
New study reveals that birth control pills can raise chance of breast cancer
Flu season is off to a roaring start with 7,000 confirmed cases
CVS set to buy Aetna for $69 billion
Lung cancer survivor shares her journey with Megyn Kelly
One of the highlights is a wall of framed drawings by the young residents themselves. The goal is to have these brave kids, who are being treated at St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, feed off a sense of hope as they're eating their meals.
"If we can make them feel a little bit closer to home, even for a second," said Chip Gaines, "it's worth it."