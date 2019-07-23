The night after the Manson family stormed Sharon Tate’s home and stabbed the pregnant actress to death along with four other victims, Manson led his followers to this home on Waverly Drive to commit another unthinkable act.

The home belonged to supermarket executive Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary. Manson ordered his followers to murder the couple, and thus the tragic history of the home was written.

It’s definitely got a gruesome past, but real estate agent Robert Giambalvo believes that detail won’t be a deterrent for the right buyer. “It’s just such a calm, peaceful, serene environment that I don’t think anybody cares about what happened a long time ago,” he told the Los Angeles Times.