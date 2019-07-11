Cory and Jennifer Heinzen, originally from Mexico, Maine, recently purchased the real-life haunted house depicted in the film, which claims to be based on a true story of a family terrorized by paranormal activity in the 1970s.

From what it sounds like, the property in Burrillville, Rhode Island, is still dealing with some creepy happenings.

"It's been very busy,” Cory Heinzen told NBC 10 WJAR, a local affiliate station in Providence, Rhode Island. He described, “doors opening and closing on their own, footsteps, knocking (and) disembodied voices.”

If that’s not shiver-inducing enough, there’s this: “Last night, we had a black mist in one of the rooms. It looks like smoke. It'll gather in one area and then it'll move," he said.

Cory Heinzen shows the equipment used in his paranormal investigations. WJAR

Heinzen isn’t just your average homeowner wondering what to do with a haunted house. He’s a paranormal investigator, drawn to the occupation after hearing screams and cannons at a Civil War battlefield during his time in the military.

This house seems like a natural fit for his expertise, but that doesn't make it any less nerve-wracking.

For the past three weeks, he’s been living in the house alone, waiting for his wife and son to officially move from Maine. Earlier this week, though, his friend Bill Brock — also a paranormal investigator — came to stay with him.

Brock told the TV station he doesn’t believe in spirits, but instead the possibility of other dimensions — “something that is essentially on a different wavelength,” he explained.

No matter what it is, it sounds spooky to us!

If you’re the kind of person who likes being scared, though, you may have a chance to experience the house first-hand — if you dare!

Heinzen said he hopes to have the house open for visitors later this year.