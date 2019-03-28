Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 28, 2019, 2:45 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.



Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

While buying furniture and home decor online is certainly convenient, sometimes you just want to go to a physical store to check out the products in person.

And soon, Wayfair fans will be able to do just that!

Online home goods site Wayfair is getting its first permanent physical store this fall. AP

The popular online retailer, which sells home furnishing and decor for almost every inch of your house, just announced that it’s opening up its first full-service store later this year.

According to a press release from the company, the new store will open early this fall at the Natick Mall in Natick, Massachusetts.

So, what can customers expect with the company’s first brick-and-mortar location? One of the perks it’ll have over the online version is more personal service. There will be home-design experts on hand for free consultations, giving advice and recommendations on whatever project or room you're working on — whether it be your kitchen, living room or even backyard.

While there’s no official word on just how big this store will be or what exactly will be in it, we do know it’ll be a curated selection of what’s online — after all, there are more than 14 million items for sale on the website (they're also having an up to 70 percent off Tax Refund Event!).

At the physical store, you’ll be able to order items from the website and have them shipped to your residence, but there will also be some things available for purchase to take home right then and there.

Sad that you don’t live near the Natick store location? There might be another in-person opportunity coming your way. The company has operated a couple of pop-up shops in the past and teased four new ones set to open later this summer.

The pop-up shops will have smaller assortments of products like decorative accents and seasonal pieces available for in-store purchase. No word yet, though, on which lucky cities will get them.