March 27, 2019, 5:32 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

If you’ve ever wanted to time travel, then this house is for you.

Built in 1969, this midcentury modern home located in Palm Springs, California, is like a time capsule of decor trends past. There’s a bubble-gum pink master bathroom, shag carpeting and popcorn ceilings. Each room is bursting with color and will bring you back to those beloved visits to grandma’s house.

But the nostalgia comes with a hefty price tag. The 3,350-square-foot house is currently on the market for $1.737 million. It may be a little steep, but the new owner will get all the furniture and decor included. It’s literally move-in ready … if you dig that retro vibe.

The living room may have your guests green with envy when they come over to visit. The space features bold carpet, a cool chandelier and dramatic curtains hanging over the floor-to-ceiling windows.