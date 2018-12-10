The King of Rock and Roll lived there for a year prior to his nuptials on May 1, 1967. According to real estate agent Scott Histed, the couple had even planned to get married there. But his neighbor at the time, gossip columnist Rona Barrett, found out and had the press waiting out front.

“They snuck out the back through what was then a citrus grove,” Histed told TODAY Home. “Frank Sinatra let them use his plane, and they flew to Vegas and were married in the private suite of Milton Prell, owner of the Aladdin Casino.”

For the honeymoon, the couple went right back home to enjoy wedded bliss.