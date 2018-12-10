Get the latest from TODAY

By Julie Pennell

It’s known as the “House of Tomorrow,” but it sure does have an interesting past.

Built in 1960, this chic and futuristic house in Palm Springs, California, was actually the honeymoon spot for Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

Presley lived in this futuristic house before he got married in 1967.Courtesy of Bennion Deville Homes

The King of Rock and Roll lived there for a year prior to his nuptials on May 1, 1967. According to real estate agent Scott Histed, the couple had even planned to get married there. But his neighbor at the time, gossip columnist Rona Barrett, found out and had the press waiting out front.

“They snuck out the back through what was then a citrus grove,” Histed told TODAY Home. “Frank Sinatra let them use his plane, and they flew to Vegas and were married in the private suite of Milton Prell, owner of the Aladdin Casino.”

For the honeymoon, the couple went right back home to enjoy wedded bliss.

The circular living room looks out onto the sparkling pool.Courtesy of Bennion Deville Homes

Of course, it’s easy to see why one can’t help falling in love with the place. Built in 1960 as a personal residence, the home is comprised of four intersecting "pod" wings that make up the architecturally significant design.

The dining area in the "House of Tomorrow."Courtesy of Bennion Deville Homes

The round living room features a suspended fireplace, rock wall and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the pool. It’s also open to a raised dining area.

In the bright kitchen, you’ll find a unique round stove and exhaust hood in the center of the room.

The kitchen feels futuristic but also retro!Courtesy of Bennion Deville Homes

The circular master bedroom, which was very avant-garde for the time, features plenty of windows to make the space feel light.

The honeymoon suiteCourtesy of Bennion Deville Homes

In total, the home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The bathroom features a black-and-white tile floor that feels very rock 'n' roll.Courtesy of Bennion Deville Homes

You can actually buy the famous 5,000-square-foot house as it’s currently on the market for $2.695 million. See more pictures at the listing at Bennion Deville Homes.