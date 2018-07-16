You can have your next party at Frank Sinatra's Palm Springs estate

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Frank Sinatra's former Palm Springs estate was host to some of the most glamorous parties for the Hollywood-elite back in its day and now, you can have your own shindig there too.

The mid-century architecture house that Sinatra built in 1947 can be rented for everything from intimate dinner parties to birthday celebrations to even weddings.

You can rent out Frank Sinatra's former house for parties and vacations. Twin Palms/ Natural Retreats

Named “Twin Palms” for the two palm trees located poolside, the four-bedroom, seven-bath home can also be rented as a vacation house that sleeps up to eight people.

While the residence has been restored with vintage designer furnishings and some modern updates, there are still a few original details from when Ol’ Blue Eyes lived there, including the original sound and recording system.

The original recording system's cabinet is also used to showcase a flat screen television. Twin Palms/ Natural Retreats

Bold pops of color are splashed throughout the house via artwork and decor accents. A piano sits off to the side just begging someone to do a rendition of “The Way You Look Tonight.”

Brush up on your piano skills before you go! Twin Palms/ Natural Retreats

The kitchen has been restored with new appliances and cabinetry to resemble the original design. Sleek white countertops contrast with blue cabinets for a clean yet retro look.

The kitchen looks like it did when Sinatra lived there. Twin Palms/ Natural Retreats

Each of the bedrooms has its own en-suite bathroom. The master features a funky orange bed and a cool gallery wall of artwork. Pink tiles cover both the walls and floor of the bathroom, which has two sinks, a standing shower and tub.

The master bedroom Tom O'Connell/ Twin Palms/ Natural Retreats

The master bathroom Twin Palms/ Natural Retreats

Outside, a sparkling swimming pool shaped like a piano is the center of the backyard. It’s the perfect place for party guests to mingle and sip on Jack Daniel’s (Sinatra’s favorite drink) while his music plays in the background.

The pool is shaped like a piano. Twin Palms/ Natural Retreats

There’s also a pool house with kitchenette, along with his and hers cabana-style bathrooms on the property.

Want to have your next event here or book it for a vacation? Find out more about the property managed by Natural Retreats at SinatraHouse.com.