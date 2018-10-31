Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Brittany Loggins

Have you ever considered painting a space in your home bright, almost electric, blue? If your answer is no, this kitchen makeover may make you reconsider.

Erica Prince, an artist based in Brooklyn, New York, is best known for her versatile ceramics, so it's no surprise that her home reflects her unique outlook on the world. After a long winter in 2017, the 33-year-old decided that her kitchen needed a bold transformation — and boy did she deliver!

Before: The kitchen was nice but simple before its update. Courtesy Erica Prince

"Sometime around March when I thought the cold would never end, I looked around and realized that the white walls that once felt fresh suddenly felt sterile," Prince told TODAY Home. "I knew I wanted a bold color that would feel transformative — something that would add a touch of drama and romance."

Not only did the blue paint make the space more dramatic, it also perfectly complemented Prince's ceramics, which are on display throughout the home. They're inspired by Dutch tulip vases and Utopian architecture, according to the artist.