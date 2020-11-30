Melania Trump unveils the 2020 White House Christmas decorations

Christmas at the White House is officially underway.

On Monday, first lady Melania Trump revealed the holiday decor at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., and while there are no red trees this year, plenty of pops of color can be found in the red and gold ornaments, towering floral arrangements and more.

Trump showed off the White House's new seasonal look on her Twitter account via a series of photos and a video.

"During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share 'America the Beautiful' and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation," she wrote. "Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home."

— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 30, 2020

The details of the decor are especially striking this year. An electric train with the words "White House Express 2020" on the side and "America the Beautiful" on top is seen in the video making its way around a wreath-covered table, and a snow-covered mini hospital seems to be an homage to the unprecedented sacrifices health care workers have made this year amid the coronavirus epidemic.

Over the weekend, the first lady shared that volunteers from across the country traveled to the White House to help decorate it for the holidays.

"Thank you for your time, enthusiasm & devotion to make sure the spirit of peace & joy fill the historic rooms & halls of the People’s House!" she tweeted alongside several photos of helpers hanging wreaths and ornaments on the exterior and in the hallways of the White House.

— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 28, 2020

The theme of last year's White House Christmas decor was "The Spirit of America."

"This Christmas season I want to honor those who have shaped our country and made it the place we are proud to call home," she said in a White House press release at the time.

In 2018, the theme was "American Treasures," which the first lady said honored the "heart and spirit of the American people." It famously included 40 crimson trees, which sparked criticism and jokes online, but the first lady defended them, calling them "fantastic."