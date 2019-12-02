Melania Trump unveils the 2019 White House Christmas decorations

The halls have officially been decked in the White House just in time for the holidays.

First lady Melania Trump unveiled the first photos of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue decorated for Christmas in a theme she designed and dubbed "The Spirit of America."

The Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House embellished in Christmas decor. Official White House

"This Christmas season I want to honor those who have shaped our country and made it the place we are proud to call home," she in a White House press release. The first lady's official Twitter page also released a short video showing more of the glistening decor in various rooms of the White House.

“The Spirit of America” is shining in the @WhiteHouse! I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season! pic.twitter.com/qGxxl9qBrd — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 2, 2019

The "Spirit of America" theme is a "tribute to the traditions, customs, and history that make our Nation great," according to the White House. "The decorations celebrate the courageous individuals who have shaped our country and kept the American spirit alive."

The Gold Star Family tree in the White House's East Wing. Official White House

This is a similar theme to last year's "American Treasures," which the first lady said honored the "heart and spirit of the American people." The 2018 decor included 40 crimson trees, which sparked criticism and jokes online. The first lady defended the jarring red shrubs, calling them "fantastic."

In the East Wing, the Gold Star Family tree, which was decorated by survivors of military members who have died in American wars — known as Gold Star families — is perched before a grand window and embellished in red bows and gold ornaments.

The East Colonnade decorated in all white and crystal. Official White House

The East Colonnade, in a white color scheme, features hanging stars and silhouettes of United States landmarks, displaying a timeline of "American design, innovation and architecture."

Star-spangled ornaments hang in the East Room of the White House. Official White House

Star-spangled ornaments and winter greenery adorn the fireplace in the East Room.

The Grand Foyer is lit up in gold as faux snow dusts the floor and trees. Official White House

Snow dusts the floors of the Grand Foyer, decorated with gold trimmings and bright lights. A glistening winter garden after the Grand Foyer is filled with 22 evergreens, 14 golden magnolia topiaries, 10 floral urns, and dusted with fresh-fallen snow.

The State Dining Room of the White House. Official White House

Elegant red roses line the fireplace and dinner table of the State Dining Room.

The State House dining room features gingerbread replicas of the White House, the Golden Gate Bridge, the Space Needle and other U.S. landmarks. Official White House

The State Dining Room also features a gingerbread replica of the White House surrounded by more U.S. landmarks, including the Statue of Liberty and the Golden Gate Bridge.

The White House pastry team created this piece using 200 pounds of gingerbread dough, 125 pounds of pastillage dough, 35 pounds of chocolate and 25 pounds of icing.

"The Red Room, decorated with games galore, ignites the childlike spirit we all have at this time of year," the White House said in a statement. Official White House

The official White House Christmas tree was delivered to the Pennsylvania Avenue on Nov. 25 from Mahantongo Valley Farms in Pitman, Pennsylvania. The 18-foot tree — pictures of which have not yet been released — lives in the Blue Room and is decorated with handmade paper flowers that represent the floral emblems of every state and territory.

Special delivery! The @WhiteHouse is excited to welcome its #ChristmasTree for 2019. This beautiful tree was grown by the Snyder family from Mahantongo Valley Farms in Pitman, PA. We are excited to display this tree in the Blue Room of the People’s House! pic.twitter.com/gwVW9ijYF9 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 25, 2019

The White House will be hosting tours, open houses and receptions throughout December for guests who wish to see the decorations up close.