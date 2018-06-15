Keith Richards and Patti Hansen's NYC apartment is rock 'n' roll chic

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

A little bit posh, a little bit rock-n-roll.

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards and wife, Patti Hansen, just sold their New York City penthouse. Thanks to the listing photos, we get to see how the cool couple lives.

Spoiler alert: Their taste rocks.

The contemporary penthouse, located at the coveted 1 Fifth Avenue building in Greenwich Village, has a large open area on the first floor that includes a living room, dining room and kitchen.

Check out that funky hand chair. Coutesy of Douglas Elliman

The living room features simple modern pieces with a bronze hand chair that gives the space a pop of funk.

In the sleek white kitchen, there’s a breakfast bar, walk-in pantry and large sliding-glass window and door that leads to one of the home’s three private terraces.

The kitchen has its own private terrace. Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

The master suite features two large walk-in closets to hold all of those fashionable clothes.

The chic master bedroom Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

A closet fit for a rock star's wardrobe Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

There’s also a spa-like master bathroom that comes with a steam shower, soaking tub and double-vanity sink.

The spa-like master bathroom Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

The home has a total of three bedrooms, but a fourth one could be easily created with what the couple used as a home office.

This flexible room comes with a en-suite bathroom and can be separated from the rest of the floor by a large sliding wall. Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Up the staircase (which has a fancy, leather-wrapped bronze handrail) are the two other bedroom suites. One has the words, “Never too young to rock and roll,” painted on the wall. A nice reminder!

A bedroom on the second floor Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Between the upstairs bedrooms, there’s a den outfitted with a charcoal gray tufted sofa and two plush teal chairs. A funky light fixture hangs above.

Upstairs den Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

The apartment was listed for $9.995 million. Check out more pictures here.