By Kayla Boyd

Hulu may have won Black Friday.

Right now new and “eligible returning” (you haven’t been a customer in a year or longer) members can get 12 months of the streaming service’s Limited Commercials plan for just $1 per month! The promotion is for this weekend only to celebrate Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

We. Are. Shook.

Hulu 1-year Subscription, $12, Hulu

It's a pretty insane deal because this same plan usually costs $8 per month, which means you end up saving $84 for the year! That has to be the best deal we've seen for a streaming service.

One of our editors is cancelling her subscription and signing up with a new email. That's how crazy this is.

After the year ends, it will auto-renew for the usual $8 per month. But, for a whole year you won't have to worry about paying for some of your favorite shows, like "The Handmaid's Tale," "Seinfeld," "The Mindy Project," "Rick and Morty" and more.

We're all obsessed with Hulu in our office because you can watch your favorite shows the day after they air. If you're still not convinced: The streaming service currently has every episode of "Keeping up with the Kardashians," and "Real Housewives of New Jersey."

Done deal.

We'd recommend you sign up right now — there is no excuse for missing out on this incredible deal.

