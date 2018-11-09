Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

Black Friday is almost here!

TODAY has sorted through the sea of sales (yes, they've already started) for your ultimate Black Friday guide. Some prices have already dropped pretty low, but remember: They can drop even further! And, keep checking Shop TODAY from now all the way through Cyber Monday for the most up-to-date deals.

Please note: some of the deals are only good while supplies last and prices are subject to change.

PRE-BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

You can check out Amazon's Black Friday Deals page for Deals of the Day on various products. From toys to electronics and household items, there are discounts across all categories. And, you can get free shipping on millions of items with an Amazon Prime membership. Amazon is also offering free trials and discounts on a lot of their services.

Our pick: Living DNA Test, $79 (normally $99), Amazon

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Our pick: Fire TV Stick 4K bundle with all-new Echo Dot, $80 (normally $100), Amazon

Our pick: Pikmi Pops Jumbo Plush Animal, $13 (normally $20), Amazon

Our pick: Apple AirPods, $145 (usually $159), Amazon

Our pick: ECOVACS DEEBOT Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $200 (usually $300), Amazon

Our pick: Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 4-Bulb Starter Kit, $127 (usually $165), Amazon

Other Amazon deals:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!

The beauty and skin care retailer is offering discounts on some of our favorite brands, and we're feeling thankful indeed!

From Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, use code THANKS when checking out to save up to 25 percent on your order. Starting on Nov. 16, there will be 20 percent off Jan Marini products. And from Nov. 20 to Nov. 30, SkinMedica products will be marked down 20 percent.

Our pick: Hair-O-Scopes Brightest Stars, $39 ($55 value), Dermstore

Our pick: Harry Josh Pro Tools x Serge Normant The Sleek Hair Kit, $159 ($247.00 value), Dermstore

Sur la Table is currently running a huge cookware sale with products up to 70 percent off. Add them to your cart now, because the promotion ends this weekend. The store's friends and family sale is also running this weekend, which means 20 percent off your whole purchase with code FAMILY18.

Our pick: Le Creuset Signature Deep Round Dutch Oven, $200 (normally $325), Sur la Table

Our pick: All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Roasting Pan with Rack, $80 (normally $150), Sur la Table

Wayfair has already kicked off their big holiday sale with tons of products marked down by up to 70 percent.

Our pick: Personal 4-Piece Countertop Blender, $19 (normally $70), Wayfair

Our pick: Primaware 7-Piece Non-Stick Stainless Steel Cookware Set, $30 (normally $55), Wayfair

Our pick: 3 Canister Cereal Dispenser Set, $13 (normally $17), Wayfair

Our pick: Good Grips 14-Piece Glass Bake, Serve and Store Set, $56 (normally $70), Wayfair

Walmart is also giving us an early start on the best deals. Check out their Black Friday Buy Now page for all of their latest discounted items. And if you hurry now you can get a great price on popular Xbox One bundles before they sell out!

Our pick: Choice of Xbox One S 1TB Console, Call of Duty Black Ops 4 and 2 Controllers, $299, Walmart

Our pick: Sharp 50" Ultra HD Smart LED TV, $249 (normally $400), Walmart

Our pick: KidKraft All Time Play Kitchen with Accessories, $60 (normally $90), Walmart

Right now you can save 25 percent off your order with the code FALL25, but make sure you hurry because the deal ends on Nov. 13.

Our pick: Women's Small Batch 8" Leather Chamois-Lined Boots, $160, L.L. Bean

Our pick: Fleece-Lined Flannel Shirt, $75, L.L. Bean

You can save 20 percent on everything from bedding to curtains to rugs right now at Crate & Barrel. You can also save up to 25 percent off accent tables. Both sales last through Nov. 12.

Our pick: Tepi Natural Throw, $32 (normally $40), Crate & Barrel

Our pick: Scallop Aqua and Gold Throw Pillow, $26 (normally $34), Crate & Barrel

Save a whopping 50 percent on almost everything now through Nov. 11. This is a great opportunity for some customized and heartfelt gifts.

Our pick: Personalized iPhone Case, $28 (normally $55), Shutterfly

Our pick: Photo Gallery Travel Mug with Handle, $20 (normally $40), Shutterfly

The retailer is having a Hosting Sale where you can save up to 75 percent on everything needed to prep your home for the holidays. It ends on Nov. 10, so hurry! They are also having a huge sale on rugs now through Nov. 14.

Our pick: 5'x8' Traditional Blue Area Rug, $104 (normally $130), Houzz

Finding the perfect present can be a challenge, but Shop TODAY's up to the task. No matter who you're looking for, we've got gift guides for everyone on your list.

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!