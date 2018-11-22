Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Black Friday's just hours away, but Thanksgiving deals you can shop from your couch have already started!

The turkey's in the oven, the pies have been prepped — all that's left to do before the big feast is wait! While you're biding your time, why not get a head start on your holiday shopping list?

Here are some of the best Thanksgiving sales by category, including 25 percent off select beauty at Dermstore, up to 60 percent off all categories at Nordstrom and up to 60 percent off online at Saks.

Today was also a Steals and Deals day so you can snag small business favorites, including leather purses and monogrammed stationary for up to 70 percent off.

When we release our Black Friday shopping guides, we make sure all prices are current. But, prices change frequently (hopefully they get lower!), so there’s a chance the prices are now different than what you see below.

Home & Kitchen Thanksgiving Deals

If you found yourself making a mental checklist of all the appliances and tools you wish you had while making today's meal, now might be the perfect time to snag them! Get discounts on coveted KitchenAid stand mixers, the InstantPot pressure cooker and Pioneer Woman kitchen gear to make your next holiday party a breeze.

1. InstantPot Duo 3 Qt. Pressure Cooker, $55 (originally $100), Amazon

The 6 Qt. version is 32 percent off today, selling for $88.

2. KitchenAid Artisan Mini Stand Mixer, $250 (originally $430), Wayfair

3. ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide, $143 (originally $179), Amazon

4. Hamilton Beach Nonstick Indoor Grill, $53 (originally $90), Wayfair

5. Pioneer Woman 24-piece Cookware Set, $100 (originally $160), Walmart

6. Pioneer Woman Portable Slow Cooker, $26 (originally $40), Walmart

7. Dyson Cord-Free Vacuum, $159 (originally $199), Jet

8. Tempur Pedic Support Pillow, $26 (originally $69), Amazon

9. Fleece Throw Blanket, $8 (originally $20), Wayfair

10. Brookneal Sheet Set, $48 (originally $135), Wayfair

11. Keurig K-Select Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker with 32 Krispy Kreme Light Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods, $90 (normally $150), Amazon

Thanksgiving Tech & TV Deals

Tech and TV deals are some of the most coveted for a reason: The more expensive an item, the more money you'll save when it's deeply discounted. Save hundreds on everything from iPads to Xbox consoles and toothbrushes to smart TVs. And, let's not forget the best dad gift ever — an Amazon Fire TV stick to stream movies on all day long.

1. Apple iPad Mini 4 128GB, $349 (normally $400), Walmart

Editor Update: You can also snag a 6th generation Apple iPad with 32GB space on Amazon right now for $259, that's $80 off.

2. Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, $25 (normally $40), Amazon

3. Microsoft Xbox One Horizon 4 Bundle, $229 (normally $299), Walmart

4. Oral-B 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush, $35 (normally $65), Walmart

5. Samsung 55' Class 4K Smart LED TV, $398 (normally $700), Walmart

Want a new TV? Here are a few more Walmart Black Friday TV deals.

6. Belkin Wireless Charging Pad, $30 (normally $60), Amazon

7. Amazon Echo Smart Speaker, $69 (normally $100), Amazon

You can also snag an Amazon Echo Dot (1st Generation) for only $20. The 2nd Generation version is also discounted (to $25) but on back-order until November 27th. If you're willing to wait a few days, this is deal is worth the wait!

8. Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone, $198 (normally $350), Amazon

If you want wireless over the ear headphones, this pair from Sony is a great choice for a great discount. If you're looking for earbuds, unfortunately the highly popular Apple airbuds are not on sale (yet - we're watching them closely), but this Beats X Wireless pair is available for only $75 (half off!) and a team favorite.

Thanksgiving Toy Sales

Shopping for little kids this year? Great discounts on the hottest holiday toys, like a talking robot and Hatchibabies (and some classics, like Tickle Me Elmo!) have already been released. Snag them now, because they might just sell out on Black Friday.

1. Anki Cozmo Toy Robot, $140 (originally $170), Amazon

2. Lego Duplo Creative Box, $20 (originally $40), Jet

3. Hasbro Yellies Voice-Activated Spider Pet, $12 (originally $15), Amazon

4. Hoverboard with Bluetooth Speaker and Flashing Wheels, $127 (originally $300), Walmart

5. Playskool Heroes Transformers Rescue Bots, $30 (originally $40), Amazon

6. Lionel Polar Express Train Set, $70 (originally $100), Amazon

7. Voyager Electric Scooter, $149 (originally $298), Jet

8. Hatchibabies, $40 (originally $55), Walmart

9. Tickle Me Elmo, $15 (originally $20), Target

10. Lego Disney Pixar's "The Incredibles" for Nintendo Switch, $30 (originally $50), Amazon

Fashion & Beauty Thanksgiving Deals

Wondering what Thanksgiving deals fashionistas should keep their eyes on? Look for deals on big ticket items like watches, beauty and luxury brands. Our top pick? A pretty pink Tory Burch watch that's totally on-trend and sleek enough to wear for a night out.

1. Tory Burch Ellsworth Leather Strap Watch, $117 (normally $195), Nordstrom

Want more? Nordstrom is offering up to 60 percent off a whole slew of items for Black Friday.

2. Cashmere Lined Leather Touchscreen Gloves, $74 (normally 99), Nordstrom

3. Sunday Riley Face to Face Kit, $36 with code THANKS (normally $49), Dermstore

For more luxury beauty, check out Dermstore's Thanksgiving sale.

3. New Balance Women's 460v2 Cushioning Sneaker, $42 (normally $60), Amazon

5. Image Skin Care Vital C Hydrating Facial Cleanser, $16 (normally $29), Walmart

6. Hallogen Scallop Trim Sweater, $22 (normally $59), Nordstrom

7. Cosabella Sleeping Beauty Pajama Set, $33 (normally $125), Saks Fifth Avenue

8. Dafni Original Hair Straightening Ceramic Brush, $50 (normally $60), Amazon

Watch one editor try this brush out in our YouTube series 'The Check Out'.

Looking for more deals? Check out our Black Friday/Cyber Monday guide for everything you need to know, including:

