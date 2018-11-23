Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

We've been keeping tabs on the best holiday toys for months. So, naturally, the Shop TODAY team knows a good toy deal when we see one.

For Black Friday 2018, we decided to put together an exhaustive list of the best Black Friday toy deals for any age. From Hatchimals to wooden block sets, this list has all the toys you need to shop for every kid or baby on your gift list, at any budget.

So, go ahead: Finish your holiday shopping from your couch ... and save some money while you're at it!

When we release our Black Friday shopping guides, we make sure all prices are current. But, prices change frequently (hopefully they get lower!), so there’s a chance the prices are now different than what you see below.

Baby toys

Know a very little tyke? If you'll be celebrating Baby's first Christmas or Hannukah, you might want to shower the little one in gifts. But, you might not want to spend a fortune on all the hottest baby toys. Luckily, you can score some great baby toy deals to ease up the impact Baby's first holiday season has on your wallet.

1. Melissa & Doug Deluxe Fishbowl Fill And Spill Soft Baby Toy, $20 (normally $25), Amazon

2. Little Tikes Multi-Language Electronic Activity Garden, $70, Walmart

3. Baby B. Glow Zzzz Whale, $13 (normally $16), Target

Toddler toys

Finding toys for toddlers that are both educational and entertaining enough to keep them busy for hours can be a challenge. Luckily, one of our favorite toys for toddlers, a pounding xylophone, is on sale. So are a bunch of other great toddler toys, including a classic Peek-a-boo Elmo. Get a few toys, give them to your little one and see which ones work best!

1. Disney Minnie Mouse Upholstered Chair, $40 (normally $50), Walmart

2. 14 Piece Tegu Magnetic Wooden Block Set, $27 (normally $35), Amazon

3. Sesame Street Playskool Peek-a-boo Elmo Plush, $15 (normally $20), Amazon

4. Little Tikes Easy Store Picnic Table With Umbrella, $42 (normally $90), Walmart

5. Fisher-Price Laugh and Learn Around the Town Learning Table, $26 (normally $33), Target

6. Hape Pound & Tap Bench With Slide Out Xylophone, $26 (normally $30), Amazon

Kids' toys

A good kids' toy can be a lifesaver for parents at restaurants, on planes, at home ... you name it. Whether you've got a 5-year-old with picky tastes or are looking for a kid who likes anything, you'll find something on sale that'll put a smile on a kiddo's face. Truly, you can never go wrong with Hatchimals.

1. Janod Kitchen Play Set, $80 (normally $160), Nordstrom

2. Hatchimals HatchiBabies, $35 (normally $60), Amazon

3. Craft-Tastic Dream Catcher Kit, $12 (normally $18), Amazon

4. Star Wars BB-8 Fully Interactive Droid, $50 (normally $100), Target

5. Click N' Play 400 Plastic Ball Pit Balls, $38 (normally $50), Amazon

6. Razor Authentic A Kick Scooter, $24 (normally $30), Walmart

7. Nerf N-Strike Elite SurgeFire, $20 (normally $30), Walmart

8. L.O.L. Surprise! 7 Layers of Fun Game, $7 (normally $15), Target

Tween toys

Tweens are hard to shop for. They're transitioning from kid to teenager, and while some still love their kids' toys, others are ready to leave them behind. These toys should work for any tween who is still figuring it all out. But, check out our gift guide for 11-year-olds or our gift guide for 12-year-olds for more specific age-based recommendations!

1. Thames & Kosmos Crystal Growing, $21 (normally $40), Amazon

2. Lego Star Wars Imperial Tie Fighter, $56 (normally $70), Nordstrom

3. Alex Spa DIY Bath Bombs, $10 (normally $16), Walmart

Teen toys

You know what teens are almost always into? Tech. Whether they're starting to explore photography or have become full-fledged gamers, you should be able to score something great for any teen today. This might be the best age group to shop for today, since their gifts tend to be pricey.

1. Fujifilm Instax Mini 9, $50 (normally $70), Amazon

2. Classic Jenga Game, $6 (normally $12), Walmart

3. Xbox One S NBA 2K19 Bundle, $239 (normally $300), Macy's

4. Echo Dot (2nd Generation), $20 (normally $40), Amazon

