Looking for a crash pad in London? How about one that reportedly used to be home to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Pippa Middleton?

It’s being reported that the chic Chelsea apartment the former Kate Middleton shared with her sister before marrying Prince William is on the market for around $2.45 million.

According to UK outlet The Times, the flat is owned by the ladies' parents, Michael and Carole.

Whoever snatches it up will surely feel like royalty getting to call the fancy three bedroom, two bathroom apartment their home. According to the listing on real estate company Knight Frank, the flat is accessed on the first floor, but the heart of the home is on the second and third floors.

Up a private flight of stairs, you’ll enter into a double reception room which is outfitted with beige walls, bold furniture and elaborate rugs.

A small galley kitchen features black-and-white tile floors, wooden cabinets and black countertops. We bet the sisters entertained in the home quite a lot, considering Pippa is an expert at party planning.

The bedrooms are on the third floor, and according to the listing, the master suite has “a picturesque view onto Justice walk and over the chimney pots of Old Chelsea.” Sounds charming!

Two other bedrooms and a family bathroom are also on the third floor. No word on which sister got the bigger room, though.

Considering the Duchess has her own royal accommodations now at Kensington Palace, and Pippa now lives with her husband, hedge fund manager James Matthews, (and their newborn!) the family probably has no need for the London apartment anymore.

But it will certainly make someone else happy! See more pictures of the property at Knight Frank.