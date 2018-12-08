Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

The holiday season officially arrived at Kensington Palace!

A gorgeous 30-foot Christmas tree has been stationed on the lawn of the royal residence, the current home of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Historic Royal Palaces, a charity group that helps maintain the palace and five other historical sites, tweeted a lovely video of the tree being installed, including time-lapse clips of crews dressing it with gold ornaments and lighting it up as dusk fell.

This holiday season, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex all live under the same roof at Kensington Palace, though Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle have plans to move come the new year.

The newlyweds recently announced that they’ll be moving into Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of the Windsor Estate as they prepare for the birth of their first child.

For now, though, both royal families plan to celebrate the season with all the best festive fashion and holiday cheer.

Earlier this week, the former Kate Middleton stepped out in a midi-length, tartan plaid Emilia Wickstead skirt when she and Prince William held a Christmas party at Kensington Palace.

The former Kate Middleton stepped out in a festive plaid skirt for a holiday party at Kensington Palace earlier this week. Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hosted the gathering to honor deployed military personnel and their families who will be apart over the holiday season.

Later in the week, the royal pair visited a Royal Air Force base in Cyprus for another holiday event.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posed with military personnel at a Christmas gathering in Cyprus, also held earlier this week. Ian Vogler / AP

The adorable duo posed for a photo with military personnel around a Christmas tree, where Prince William joked that his wife might be hard to see because of her olive-green blazer.

“My wife’s camouflaged against the tree,” the rather reserved dad quipped. Aside from dishing out the occasional joke, the couple handed out Christmas presents, met families living on the base and ate a traditional holiday meal.

It’s certainly the season for love and laughter for the royals. The newest holiday decoration just brightens up their happy home a bit more.