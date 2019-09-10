It’s no surprise that Drew Barrymore’s former Montecito, California, home has a warm and inviting vibe. We’d expect nothing less from the lovable actress.
And now you can live like the celebrity home decor designer since the house, which she sold in 2013, is on the market again.
Lush green grass and floral gardens make up the landscape outside, which is so pretty that the actress even got married in the backyard (to ex-husband, Will Kopelman.)
Inside the 6,258-square-foot home, you’ll find the dreamiest details.
A large, sun-drenched foyer features elegant light fixtures, rich wood stairs and French doors that lead to the rest of the massive house.
In the formal living room, you’ll find the home’s original 1937 wall paneling, plus built-in bookcases and a classic fireplace.
A cozy den features more bookcases and another fireplace, plus French doors that open out onto the garden. This is also the site of Barrymore’s 2013 interview with Oprah, where the two sat and chatted about the home and backyard wedding.
The timeless kitchen is outfitted in dove gray cabinetry, mahogany counters, an oversized marble island and black-and-white stone floors. A fun tile backsplash hangs above the gorgeous white Lacanche range.
There’s an intimate breakfast nook off the kitchen. For more formal gatherings, you can head into the dining room which features floor-to-ceiling windows and pretty patterned wallpaper.
The home features five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half bathrooms, plus a guest house.
You can enjoy the sunny California weather on the patio or gardens. Or, on cooler days, you can cozy up in the bright sunroom.
See more pictures of the $9.95 million dollar home at the listing from Riskin Partners Estate Group.