March 29, 2019, 7:41 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

Love Drew Barrymore’s free-spirited style? Now you can include it in your home.

The actress, who most recently appeared in the Netflix series “Santa Clarita Diet,” just launched a new home decor line at Walmart. It’s fun, cheerful and boho-chic — which is exactly what we would expect from her.

Drew Barrymore is the newest celeb home decor designer. Drew Barrymore Flower Home/Walmart

The line is called Drew Barrymore Flower Home and it has more than 200 items in it, ranging in price from $18 to $899, according to a press release issued to TODAY Home.

In this first collection, you'll find items ranging from small decorative accents to big furniture items like a midcentury-style sofa and chaise lounge.

This $799 tufted chaise lounge is available in three different colors: pink, gray or navy. Drew Barrymore Flower Home/Walmart

The least expensive item is an $18 green bud vase, handmade with earthenware clay pottery. It could make a nice housewarming gift or a pretty way to display clippings from your own garden.

Galway Green Decorative Vase, $18, Walmart

There are also bold and funky framed wall art designs. You could go modern with a colorful abstract print, or get silly with the print of a wrinkly bulldog dressed up like a human (love!)

Multi-Colored Abstract Print in Wood Frame, $76, Walmart

Human Dog Print with Dark Bronze Frame, $59, Walmart

The available furniture pieces include a cool velvet midcentury accent chair and a ceramic multicolored side table.

Velvet Mid-Century Accent Chair, $399, Walmart

Ceramic Multi-Color Side Table, $89, Walmart

You can also find products for your kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and even your pet.

Wicker Cat Pet Bed, $74, Walmart

Yellow Etched Vintage Sun Pet Bowl Set, $19, Walmart

Barrymore said in a statement that she has always loved creating spaces with unexpected prints and patterns, shapes and styles, and colors and textures. “My new collection of furniture and home decor is inspired by this passion and I hope it inspires everyone to make themselves at home.”

The line is said to be inspired by Barrymore's personal travels. Drew Barrymore Flower Home/Walmart

Want to update your home for spring with this new line? You can shop it now on Walmart’s family of sites, including Walmart, Jet and Hayneedle. And keep a lookout for more products in the future as new collections are expected to launch seasonally.