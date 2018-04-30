Remove wallpaper with vinegar

There's an all-natural, chemical-free and inexpensive way to remove wallpaper — and it makes use of ingredients you already have at home: You can mix equal parts vinegar and warm water in a spray bottle, according to Cecil Snider, a paint and wallpaper expert of Cecil Snider Painting Company in Shreveport, Louisiana. Apply the mixture to your wallpaper and and allow it to sit and soak for 15 minutes. The acetic acid in the vinegar should work as a solvent to dissolve the paste.

Remove wallpaper with fabric softener

Another approach that uses an ingredient you already have at home is the fabric softener method, and it's pretty much what it sounds like. Mix the softener with equal parts warm water and distribute it on the walls using a sponge, spray bottle or paint roller. Let it sit for 20 minutes before scraping, Snider confirmed to TODAY Home.

Remove wallpaper with a putty knife and finish the project

No matter whether you use a commercially available wallpaper-removal solution or something you have at home, remove the paper by starting at a bottom corner and pulling a piece upward. Aid the process by using a wide putty knife until it's all gone.

"Sometimes it will just peel off like a banana, and other times you will have to scrape it off the wall more forcefully," said Snider, noting that too much scraping could damage the sheet rock beneath the paper.

To finish, mix a tablespoon of dish detergent with hot water in a bucket, and scrub the walls with a sponge to clean them. Rinse with water and a dry towel … and you're done!

Hang new wallpaper over the existing wallpaper

You can even hang new wallpaper over the old wall covering. First apply a layer of oil-based primer, such as Kilz Original, with a paint roller over the existing paper. Skim float (or lightly cover) the seams of the old wallpaper with a thin coat of sheet rock in order to conceal the lines. Then just apply the new wallpaper directly on top.

"We're doing this more and more lately in homes to avoid tearing up the existing sheet rock," Snider said. However, he does warn that this technique works best if the existing wallpaper is laid tightly, and not peeling away at the corners.