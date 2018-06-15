Deal of the Day: 30 percent off adorable sleep masks from Perpetual Shade

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Every day at 10 a.m. EST, we will reveal an exclusive deal of 20 percent off or more. This deal can only be found on our Shop TODAY Facebook page and will run for just 24 hours. There will be a new deal every day, so be sure to act fast!

Also, be sure to like the Facebook page, so you can be the first to know about deals that you can't get anywhere else on the internet!

Deal of the Day: June 15

Today's deal is here to save your sleep schedule. Using our exclusive discount code, DEAL30, you can score 30 percent off rhinestone sleep masks from Perpetual Shade.

Usually, one of these sleep masks costs $24. But, with our code, you'll get one for $16.

Rhinestone Lashes Sleep Mask, $16 using code DEAL30 (usually $24), Perpetual Shade

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Rhinestone Heart Sleep Mask, $16 using code DEAL30 (usually $24), Perpetual Shade

Rhinestone Star Sleep Mask, $16 using code DEAL30 (usually $24), Perpetual Shade

Each over-sized mask is made from 100 percent cotton and comes with a wide elastic band to create a snug, but comfortable fit.

The deal ends at the end of the day!