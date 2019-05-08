After a modeling career spent pitching everything from fashion to cosmetics to cars, Christie Brinkley is now on a real-estate selling binge.
The quintessential supermodel is saying goodbye to her insanely gorgeous waterfront colonial home in Sag Harbor.
A representative for Douglas Elliman confirmed to TODAY Home that Brinkley's North Haven property, represented by Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman, sold and closed very close to the asking price of $17.9 million. The home was originally listed for $25 million in 2016.
Built in the 1840s, the house feels grand and stately on the outside, while cozy and farmhouse-chic on the inside.
This is the second time Brinkley has listed the Sag Harbor estate. The first was in 2010, when she asked $15.75 million and got no buyers, Morabito said, because the market was still recovering from a downturn.
Now Hamptons homes are hot, and this one would be priced closer to $40 million if it didn’t need some work, Morabito told the Journal.
Set on 4.5 acres overlooking the harbor, the 5,500-square-foot mansion boasts three stories of stately elegance. From grand, two-story columns out front to wide-plank floors and multiple fireplaces inside, the home has 19th-century character to spare.
Gracious living spaces include a kitchen with soapstone and marble counters, and an expansive living room, plus a great room and formal dining room. The home’s five bedrooms and nearly six bathrooms include a large master suite featuring a sitting room and a terrace with water views.
The property is situated along more than 300 feet of sandy beach, with sunrise views of sailboats and yachts and a bayside swimming pool.
Photos by Jake Rajs and courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.