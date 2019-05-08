Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
 / Updated  / Source: Zillow
By Melissa Allison

After a modeling career spent pitching everything from fashion to cosmetics to cars, Christie Brinkley is now on a real-estate selling binge.

The supermodel is saying goodbye to this insanely gorgeous waterfront colonial home in Sag Harbor.Jake Rajs / Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Talk about a grand entrance!Jake Rajs / Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

The quintessential supermodel is saying goodbye to her insanely gorgeous waterfront colonial home in Sag Harbor.

A representative for Douglas Elliman confirmed to TODAY Home that Brinkley's North Haven property, represented by Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman, sold and closed very close to the asking price of $17.9 million. The home was originally listed for $25 million in 2016.

The living room has a cozy, Americana vibe.Jake Rajs / Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate
This looks like a great spot for a lazy afternoon.Jake Rajs / Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate
The "SAG" sign refers to the location of Sag Harbor, New York.Jake Rajs / Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Built in the 1840s, the house feels grand and stately on the outside, while cozy and farmhouse-chic on the inside.

Walls of windows keep it sunny inside.Jake Rajs / Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate
The dining room has a clean and airy feel.Jake Rajs / Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Brinkley decided to downsize because of her busy travel schedule and because her children have left the nest, Morabito told The Wall Street Journal in 2016.

There's definitely a shabby-chic design aesthetic. Jake Rajs / Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate
A kitschy "restaurant" sign announces the kitchen.Jake Rajs / Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

This is the second time Brinkley has listed the Sag Harbor estate. The first was in 2010, when she asked $15.75 million and got no buyers, Morabito said, because the market was still recovering from a downturn.

We wouldn't mind staying in this bedroom!Jake Rajs / Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Jake Rajs / Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Now Hamptons homes are hot, and this one would be priced closer to $40 million if it didn’t need some work, Morabito told the Journal.

There's certainly room for guests.Jake Rajs / Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Now that's a backyard.Jake Rajs / Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Set on 4.5 acres overlooking the harbor, the 5,500-square-foot mansion boasts three stories of stately elegance. From grand, two-story columns out front to wide-plank floors and multiple fireplaces inside, the home has 19th-century character to spare.

Dining al fresco?Jake Rajs / Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Jake Rajs / Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Gracious living spaces include a kitchen with soapstone and marble counters, and an expansive living room, plus a great room and formal dining room. The home’s five bedrooms and nearly six bathrooms include a large master suite featuring a sitting room and a terrace with water views.

There's even a beach close by.Jake Rajs / Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate
This view is priceless.Jake Rajs / Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

The property is situated along more than 300 feet of sandy beach, with sunrise views of sailboats and yachts and a bayside swimming pool.

Photos by Jake Rajs and courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.