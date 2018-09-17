Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off her home on Instagram — and it's beautiful!

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

There’s a good reason Catherine Zeta-Jones has her own home decor line for QVC — and it’s not just because she can use the cute company name “Casa Zeta-Jones” (although we must say, well done there!)

It’s because the 48-year-old actress has good taste when it comes to interior design, and we’re seeing that up close with her recent Instagram snaps.

Zeta-Jones posted some pictures of the gorgeous Manhattan apartment she shares with husband Michael Douglas, 73, and it’s full of classic decor mixed with fun pops of color.

The living room has an Old New York vibe with tufted furniture, gilded small frames hung on the wall and pretty views of the city skyline.

Beautiful pieces of art can be found throughout the apartment, too. One of the pieces, which hangs above a small gold console table and is flanked by two candelabra sconces, gives the black-and-white space a burst of color.

“Add a splash of color to any room to add some life to it!” she wrote with the picture. “Start small with a pillow or a painting and continue to highlight it throughout your space to add some personality.”

There’s also a cool, 3-D contemporary piece from Chinese artist Zhuang Hong Yi, which changes colors depending on which angle you look at it.

In the hallway, an intricate and vintage-looking round mirror hangs above a sleek white table topped with books. Zeta-Jones said she loves to mix old and new together.

Another spot in the house that captures that old and new spirit is in her daughter’s bedroom which has an art deco desk and mirror paired with a contemporary chair.

Love her style? Get more home decor inspiration on her Instagram page.