“Breaking Bad” fans, we’ve found the perfect Airbnb rental for you.

A house in Albuquerque, New Mexico, that was used for filming season five of the AMC drama is available to rent. It even comes with costumes that will really help your Instagram game.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house was featured in the episode “Hazard Pay,” where Walter White (played by Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (played by Aaron Paul) assemble a meth lab under the guise of “Vamonos Pest” in a sealed home that is being fumigated.

You can re-enact this "Breaking Bad" picture featuring Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in hazmat suits. AMC

While the actual home on Airbnb is neither being fumigated nor being used as a meth lab (phew!), guests can play the part of the characters since the rental has both hazmat suits and Vamonos Pest uniforms you can don.

The rental comes with costumes related to the episode. Airbnb

The listing reads: “A popular activity is to find specific scenes in Season 5 Episode 3, put on the appropriate clothes, match camera angles perfectly, and take pictures making it look like YOU are a part of the show!”

You’ll also find “Breaking Bad” posters hanging all around the house, if you need inspiration for said pictures.

Fans can have fun re-creating scenes from the show. Airbnb

Oh, and Twisters, the restaurant that served as the setting of the fictional "Los Pollos Hermanos," is only a half-hour drive away.

The house can sleep 17 guests, so you can have a party with all your “Breaking Bad” fanatic friends. It could also be a fun place to rent this fall for a viewing party of “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” which is set to premiere Oct. 11 on Netflix.

And when you’ve finished reliving your favorite scenes in the episode, you can enjoy the home for other features, including a fun kids’ room, spacious kitchen and backyard with a grill and fire pit.

The kitchen Airbnb

The backyard patio includes a grill and fire pit. Airbnb

See more pictures and find out how to book a stay in this home for $259 per night on Airbnb.