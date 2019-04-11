Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 11, 2019

Wayfair's huge Way Day sale continues through Thursday, and we can't stop scrolling through pages and pages of deals.

To help narrow down the wide range of amazing deals, we asked our editors to share the products they own and love from the sale.

Read on for the home goods, kitchen gadgets and storage solutions we'd buy again.

Joseph Joseph Index Steel Cutting Boards, $56 (originally $80), Wayfair

"My roommate contributed these cutting boards to our first apartment, and I absolutely loved them. With four slim pieces tucked into a neat stand, we never fought over who got to use the cutting board when cooking simultaneously. Plus, they're dishwasher safe. I'm all for anything that makes cleanup easier." — Courtney Gisriel, Commerce Editor

Wayfair Basics 50 Pair Shoe Rack, $41 (originally $90), Wayfair

"I have a major shoe addiction. In my tiny apartment, I definitely can’t fit all of my shoes in my closet, so this shoe rack was the perfect solution. I needed something that was sturdy and would keep a large amount of my shoes out of the way. I also wanted my shoes to not be an eyesore, but still be easily accessible. This shoe rack totally fit my needs. Plus, you can remove bars to make taller shoes or boots fit." — Kayla Boyd, Associate Commerce Editor

Smallwood Upholstered Platform Bed, $279 (originally $500), Wayfair

"Truth be told, I haven't bought much furniture online. I'm one of the rare millennials that ... (gasp) ... still loves to shop in person. But, when I moved to a new apartment last July, I spotted this cute, cheap bed frame online and impulsively ordered it. What an amazing purchase! It was easy to set up, looks gorgeous in person and the frame is sturdy. It comes with slats, you don't need a box spring and it matches with all the other decor in my room because of the gray, tufted headboard. I would certainly recommend this bed frame to a friend!" — Aline Peres Martins, Commerce Editor

Wiley Bar Cart, $142 (originally $270), Joss & Main

"I live in a small apartment with very minimal storage space, so one of the first things I bought after moving in was this bar cart. It's perfect because it has a storage rack for stemmed wineglasses, a section for storing up to three wine bottles and high-quality wheels for easy portability." — Gisriel

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer, $280 (originally $500), Wayfair

"There's a reason why everyone puts the KitchenAid Stand Mixer on their wedding registry: It's a must-have for every kitchen. Definitely grab this gem while it's on sale. My aunt and uncle scooped this up for us as an engagement gift, and it's since helped me discover my inner baker. With this trusty tool by my side, I even felt brave enough to make doughnuts for a family holiday. Doughnuts!" — Emily Sher, Senior Lifestyle Editor

Keurig K475, $140 (originally $150), Wayfair

"I got this Keurig as a gift when I graduated from college, and it has been such a money and time saver. I use it to brew my morning coffee or to heat up water for tea at night. I love that it has multiple settings so I can quickly make myself a 6-ounce cup or make a 12-ounce pot to share with my roommate. The digital screen is very user friendly, and it still works perfectly after having it for over two years." — Boyd

Hosking Blue Area Rug, $58 (originally $229), Joss & Main

"Not only is this pattern beautiful, but my husband once spilled a large plate of Indian food onto our rug, and I promise you cannot tell one bit. That's all I could ever ask for in a floor covering." — Gisriel

Hedon Kitchen Island with Stainless Steel Top, $289 (originally $329), Wayfair

"Many people in New York City do not cook. My roommate and I, however, fancy ourselves semiprofessional chefs. We cook almost every day, which means collectively, we own many kitchen items. What we don't have, though, is ample cabinet or counter space. So, immediately upon moving in, my roommate ordered this kitchen cart. It solved our issue of not having enough space for our dish towels, it serves as the home of our microwave and it provides some extra countertop so we can both prep things in our kitchen at the same time. For someone in a larger home, though, it makes for a great portable kitchen cart on which to serve hors d'oeuvres. One can dream!" — Peres Martins

