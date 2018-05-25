This $8 odor eliminating spray is my secret to smelling fresh all day

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Some things just always stink. A kindergartner's lunchbox, a high schooler's sports equipment, a dog's favorite spot on the sofa, clothes after eating in a smoky restaurant ... and the list goes on.

Back where I’m from in Louisiana, Tex Mex is almost like a religion. But, a weekly visit to my favorite dive for margaritas, enchiladas and guacamole often creates certain odors that linger in my hair after I pay the bill.

I used to strategically plan Tex Mex outings after a workout or on a day I knew I won’t run into friends, so I could quickly return home to take a long shower. Then, I found this miraculous odor eliminating spray.

Gone were the days of running home to change blouses or wash my hair to get rid of the burnt fajita stench.

Behold: the Fresh Wave Odor Removing Spray. It masks the stink of literally anything. And, I mean anything — hibachi food, pet stores, cigarette smoke, fish markets, cookouts. It’s also been great for common household odors and pet accidents.

Fresh Wave Odor Removing Spray, $8, Amazon

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

A few spritzes make my clothes smell like a cross between a spa and a bathroom cleaned with Pine Sol. It’s safe to use on clothing, upholstery, trash cans, luggage and more. Try a recipe that went totally wrong? No problem! I even give my hair a few tiny sprays if I want to save my blowout for one more day. Made with just water and natural oils, it’s kid and pet-friendly, too.

I keep a spray bottle under my sink at all times, because I never know when a stench might strike. Though I haven't personally tried them, Fresh Wave also makes a few other odor eliminating products, too.

Fresh Wave Odor Removing Gel Special Value 2 Pack, $25, Amazon

Fresh Wave Continuous Release Odor Removing Packs, $10, Amazon