April 10, 2019, 4:35 PM GMT By Kayla Boyd

If you're in need of new home decor or appliances then now is the time to get it all! Wayfair is currently having their annual Way Day Sale and it includes some of their best deals of the entire year.

With products up to 80% off, it doesn't get much better than this. Everything from rugs to furniture to bedding is included. But don't miss out because the sale ends at midnight on Thursday, April 11.

Here are some of our favorite deals from the epic sale.

1. Mcquillen TV Stand, for $150 (usually $309), Wayfair

This modern stand is meant for TVs up to 55 inches. It is available in white or black and would look very chic in an living room or bedroom.

2. Emerald 6.5 Liter Digital Air Fryer, $109 (usually $146), Wayfair

If you don't have an air fryer then now if the perfect time to get one. This device provides an easy and healthy way of preparing food. Basically, you get the taste of delicious fried food, except with little to no oil.

3. bObsweep Robotic Vacuum, $171 (usually $669), Wayfair

Have a lot of pet hair floating around your home? This robotic vacuum was specifically made to target that. But, even if you don't have furry friends, it's still a magical device for those of us who hate cleaning the floors. The cleaner will simultaneously sweep, vacuum and mop! It has scheduling functions and self-recharging capability.

4. 2-Piece Nine Stars Steel Motion Sensor Trash Can Set, $66 (usually $97), Wayfair

These fancy stainless steel trash can will not only look nice in your kitchen and bathroom, but they also conveniently open and close with the wave of a hand.

5. Dorset Ivory/Fuchsia Indoor Area Rug, $28 (usually $39), Wayfair

This vintage style area rug will brighten up any area of your home. The design features a Persian-inspired motif with a medallion in the center and a matching border. It's available in three other designs as well.

