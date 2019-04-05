Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 5, 2019, 5:00 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

There is nothing like curling up in fresh new bedsheets at the end of the day. Good sheets can make any bed feel more cozy and clean.

If you're in need of some new sheets, we found an excellent deal. For today only, Amazon is selling 1500 thread count brushed microfiber bedsheets for 38 percent off!

1500 Thread Count Bedsheet Set, $19 (usually $31), Amazon

The sheets boast more than 8,800 reviews with a 4.1-star rating. The set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet and four pillow cases. There are also more than 40 colors to choose from. Forty!!

For under $20, these sheets make a great backup set to have around the house.

With more than 5,500 people giving this set a perfect 5-star rating, they certainly seem to be a good bang for your buck.

"I love these sheets!" one reviewer wrote. "The fitted sheet was probably the nicest and easiest fitted sheet I've ever dealt with, the other sheet I usually don't use on my bed but decided to use it because the fit was a lot longer than my bed size and flowed beautifully off my bed sides and felt amazing ... Right when I put them on my bed after washing my mom walked in my room and said I need to immediately order another set!"

The deal ends in just a few hours!

