Feb. 21, 2019, 7:00 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Terri Peters

My husband and I celebrated our thirteenth wedding anniversary recently by going out of town kid-free overnight. When we checked in at our hotel, we excitedly proclaimed that we were celebrating, but when the person at the front desk asked how long we'd been married, we both replied, "fourteen years!"

We later realized it had only been thirteen and that we've officially been married so many years that we lose track.

My husband and I on our fourteenth... I mean thirteenth... wedding anniversary. Terri Peters

The same is true of our anniversary gifts. In the early years, we tried to stick to gifts that matched the traditional gift for that year. For our seventh anniversary, I ordered him a copper penny engraved with our wedding date on a keychain. He bought me a leather planner I'd been eyeing up for our third.

For lucky number thirteen, the traditional gift is lace, but I wasn't really after new lingerie and I had no idea what to get him. So, we did some research and made a list of interesting, useful and non-traditional things we'd put on our anniversary gift wish list.

If your marriage — like ours — is getting up there in years, here's a list of anniversary gifts we agreed we both would (or do) love.

The best anniversary gifts, according to a married couple

1. Z Grills Wood Pellet Smoker, $569 (usually $600),Amazon

My husband owns this pellet smoker and loves it so much, he tried smoking our Thanksgiving turkey in it this year! The 8-in-1 gadget can be used for grilling, smoking, baking, roasting, searing, braising, barbecuing and chargrilling. We've cooked everything from delicious brisket to smoked pears in ours, and I can truly say it's one of my husband's favorite things.

2. Susabella Personalized Wedding Invitation Plate, $80, Etsy

Also available for $70 in sepia/brown.

This food-safe platter from Susabella can be custom printed with your wedding invitation, making it a sweet and sentimental gift that can be used both for entertaining guests or as a beautiful display item.

3. Üllo Wine Purifier and Carafe, $130, Amazon

Also available for $130 at Bloomingdale's and for $100 at Best Buy.

This wine purifier from Üllo uses a filter to remove sulfites and sediment from red or white wine. We use ours whenever we break out wines from the bargain bin and truly see a difference! It is made from handblown glass and looks gorgeous on the dining room table or a bar cart.

4. Groove Silicone Rings, $30, Amazon

We live at the beach in a warm climate, so in recent years we've purchased silicone wedding bands for the days when our gold jewelry is uncomfortable or in danger of getting lost. Groove makes silicone bands in a variety of colors and widths, making them perfect for both you and your other half.

5. T-Fal Excite Cookware, $55, Amazon

New pots and pans are a food-lover's dream, and these cookware sets from T-Fal come in a variety of colors — from bronze to purple — to match any kitchen or personality.

6. Isabelle Grace Everlasting Love Necklace, $235, Amazon

Personalized jewelry is always a romantic gift idea, and this beautiful necklace from Isabelle Grace is no exception. The three rings on the Everlasting Love necklace can be personalized with names, initials and important dates like your first date, wedding day or kids' birthdays.

7. Britney Spears Prerogative Unisex Fragrance, $40, Kohl's

This fragrance from Britney Spears is unisex — making it a romantic gift that can be shared by a couple, regardless of gender.

8. Keurig K-Café Special Edition Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker, $174, Amazon

For the couple who can't agree on what to brew as their morning coffee, this coffee, latte and cappuccino maker from Keurig makes a great gift. And, in addition to the milk-frothing, flavor-shot-adding and strength-choosing abilities, it brews normal K-cups as well.

9. Uncommon Green Maps Etched Whiskey Glass, $18, Amazon

These beautiful etched glasses from Uncommon Goods come in a variety of cities from New York to San Francisco, making it easy to select meaningful cities (think: first date, honeymoon) to give your partner as an anniversary gift.

10. Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore, $20, Wine.com

We took this Santa Margherita Prosecco along with us on our anniversary weekend and found it to be a light, bubbly sparkling wine that made getting settled into our hotel room feel like a festive celebration.

11. BELLA Electric Spiralizer, $22, Amazon

This hands-free spiralizer from BELLA is a gift that helps in the kitchen and encourages healthy eating. The electric appliance creates varying kinds of "noodles" from vegetables like zucchini and carrots, and it's easy to clean.

12. Let's Jam Recipe Kitchen Towel by the Neighborgoods, $18, Amazon

These cute kitchen towels from the Neighborgoods come in several designs and styles and make a cute gift. In addition to adding some flair to your kitchen decor, they're a great way to let your partner know they're a Big Dill to you or that you'd like to Get Figgy With It later.

13. Wild About U Succulent Bouquet, $54, The Bouqs Co.

This creative floral arrangement from The Bouqs Co. includes succulents — something you don't see in your average floral delivery!

14. Pointed Toe Flats, $145, Rothy's

My go-to flats are the amazing, washable, comfortable ones made by Rothy's, so a new pair is always on my wish list for anniversaries and holidays. Rothy's also come in sneakers, loafers and a rounded toe style, making them the perfect shoe for any outfit and the perfect gift for the lady in your life.

15. Al Fresco Picnic Basket, $189, Mark & Graham

Take your partner on a romantic picnic outdoors with this beautiful picnic basket set from Mark & Graham. The set, which comes with everything you need to plate a picnic lunch, can also be monogrammed, giving it a more personal touch.

16. Saaya Rose 9-Rose Boxed Arrangement, $130, Saaya Rose

The rose and hydrangea arrangements from Saaya Rose are guaranteed to last for 365 days, according to the brand. To make a Sayaa Rose arrangement, flowers are preserved using a special method that allows them to maintain their scent and last for one year without watering.