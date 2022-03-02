Sandra Lee is opening up about her decision to get a hysterectomy after years of putting off the procedure.

In her latest Instagram post, the celebrity cook writes about her health journey over the past few years and reveals that she was supposed to have the surgery "several years ago" after she underwent a double mastectomy in 2015.

"It was a follow up to my breast cancer surgery, but I had repeatedly put it off and then Covid hit," she explained. "Fast forward to now, during a routine appointment with my gynecologist, she noticed a change in some of my cells. I went for a second and third opinion and they all confirmed the same."

In a statement to People, Lee's spokesperson said her “surgery was a success and she’s resting comfortably."

On Instagram, the TV personality explained that she had considered having the surgery years ago but hesitated “after all of the issues” she had experienced with her breast cancer surgery. She also revealed what inspired her to take the plunge and get the surgery after all this time.

“Over the last few years I have watched and admired the grace of other women who went public with their own health decision while I sat on the sidelines in awe and with a bit of fear. Brave women, like my friend’s mother who sadly had lost her battle with breast cancer after it had spread to her ovaries,” she wrote. “I admit, I am a little embarrassed that I hadn’t had the courage to get this final stage done until now.”

Lee expressed her relief that the surgery was going to be an "everything out procedure" and said she's glad there won't be "any more halo of worry hanging over my head" afterwards.

The cook appears to be in good hands as she recovers, and she revealed that her boyfriend Ben Youcef has taken some time off of work to take care of her.

"I’m so grateful for his and everyone’s support, my friends and family have been incredible," she wrote.

The 55-year-old admitted that it's been an emotional journey to make it to this place but said she's gained "strength and courage" by facing her fears.

"Hopefully this will encourage anyone who needs to get a concerning procedure done to take the opportunity now so you can live as happy and healthy as possible. We must all live our best lives every day and in every way," she wrote.