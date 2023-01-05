Jill Biden to have surgery to remove lesion from her eye following skin cancer screening

First Lady Jill Biden will undergo a surgical procedure to remove a lesion found above her right eye.

On Jan. 4, the White House released a memo from President Joe Biden’s physician, Kevin O’Connor, announcing that Jill Biden, 71, will have an outpatient procedure next week, Jan 11.

“During a routine skin cancer screening, a small lesion was found above the First Lady’s right eye,” tweeted the first lady’s press secretary Vanessa Valdivia, along with the memo that noted, “In an abundance of caution, doctors have recommended that it be removed.”

The memo from Dr. O’Connor states that Jill Biden's “common outpatient procedure,” known as Mohs surgery, will take place at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. During the surgery, they will remove and examine the tissue.

“We will offer an update after the procedure is completed and we have more information,” the note said.

Additionally, Valdivia tells NBC News that no additional information beyond the letter is available at this time, but more will be forthcoming after the procedure.

According to Mayo Clinic, Mohs surgery is a procedure that involves cutting away thin layers of skin, looking closely for signs of cancer. “The goal of Mohs surgery is to remove all of the skin cancer without hurting the healthy skin around it,” the site notes.

In April 2021, Jill Biden also underwent a “common medical procedure.”

At the time, the White House did not share details about the first lady’s procedure, bit noted that both Jill and Joe Biden would return home and “resume their normal schedule.”

Months later, in July, she was treated at Walter Reed for a foot injury she suffered while walking on a Hawaiian beach.

The first lady’s latest news comes just days after she celebrated the new year with a video collage posted on Instagram.

“Wishing you and your loved ones a happy and healthy New Year,” she captioned the photo-filled clip.