First lady Jill Biden being treated at Walter Reed after hurting foot on beach walk

First lady Jill Biden will be treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a foot injury she suffered while she was walking on a Hawaiian beach, a White house spokesman said Thursday. President Joe Biden will be with her.

“Last weekend, prior to her two official events in Hawaii, the first lady stepped on an object on the beach which became lodged in her left foot," said spokesman Michael LaRosa. "She will undergo a procedure today at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to remove the object. The president will join her.”

First lady Jill Biden disembarks in Hawaii. Kait Hanson / TODAY

The first lady stopped in Hawaii on her way back from the Tokyo Olympics over the weekend where she met with military families and encouraged residents to get vaccinated.

The 70-year-old first lady underwent an unrelated medical procedure in April at an outpatient facility in Washington.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.